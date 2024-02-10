Simplifiers and Multipliers Unite at MUFC

The greatest partnership in business is when a “simplifier” and a “multiplier” collaborate to create a bigger future than either could have done on their own. This same principle applies to franchising. The franchisor is the simplifier, and the franchisee is the multiplier. Let me explain.

A simplifier takes an idea and distills it to the simplest, most cost-effective way to implement it. In franchising, the franchisor:

Creates the concept

Defines the brand identity

Protects branding and fights trademark infringements

Creates systems to reduce waste

Harnesses the power of strategic vendors to cut through clutter and streamline the system

Reduces costs and obstacles in its supply chain

Creates strong marketing programs, omitting the need for the franchisee to negotiate with regional or national media

Most franchisors do not excel at managing hundreds of their own locations. That is where the multiplier comes in. A multiplier will take someone’s idea and replicate it repeatedly. In our industry, these are the entrepreneurs/franchisees who:

Scout out locations and negotiate leases

Manage payroll, human resources, tax compliance, etc.

Hire and develop employees to achieve the brand’s standards, understand and master the local store marketing, and manage and develop multiple locations

They quite literally multiply the brand’s locations and market share.

Year after year, the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference amasses the greatest number of simplifiers and multipliers in franchising—period. Top-notch multi-unit franchisees interact with each other during panel discussions on industry trends and best practices and at social events, including the meet and greet at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant in Caesars Forum on March 19. Such opportunities allow the many multipliers in franchising to share ideas and create new relationships.

There are two days when the greatest franchisors (simplifiers) will exhibit their brands to all conference attendees (you, the multipliers). This is your chance to strengthen your current simplifier/multiplier collaboration with your existing brands and see if there is another opportunity for a new partnership. When you visit a franchisor’s booth at the MUFC, you will meet founders, CEOs, and/or development officers, providing a great opportunity to see if a future collaboration would be an ideal fit.

If your goal in 2024 is to strengthen your current holding’s profitability or to expand into new locations or concepts, the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference is the single, most impactful event for franchise-focused entrepreneurs. It all happens March 19–22 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. I am looking forward to seeing you there!

Jesse Keyser

2024 MUFC Chair