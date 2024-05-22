Small Business Owners Feel Inflationary Pressures

New survey data from Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Businesses Voices finds that business owners across the country are reporting significant inflationary impacts on the costs of doing business. Compared to three months ago, 71% say inflationary pressures have increased on their businesses, and 49% say they've had to raise the prices on their goods or services over that period.

According to the survey, small business owners say the rising costs of the following items are having a significant impact on their cost of doing business:

81%—rising cost of labor

68%—increasing cost of commercial insurance

67%—rising cost of goods and inputs

63%—increasing costs related to employee benefits and health insurance

57%—rising cost of accessing capital

48%—increasing cost of rent

"America's small business owners today are experiencing operating costs that are increasingly unaffordable," said Jessica Johnson-Cope, president of Johnson Security Bureau in The Bronx, New York. "Small business owners are resilient, and most are enduring despite the challenges. As campaign season kicks off, small business owners want policymakers and candidates to focus on issues that improve the small business climate because small business is America's future."

Even in the wake of this persistent rise in the cost of doing business, 64% report their business is operating at or above pre-pandemic levels, and 31% believe the U.S. economy is "good" or "excellent," while 39% describe it as "fair."

Small business owners are watching this year's election closely with 96% saying they will definitely or probably vote in November. Notably, 20% of small business owners say they're undecided on who they will support for president compared to 12% of the general public declaring themselves undecided in recent public polls.

Further, small business owners do not feel candidates for president are talking enough about small business issues. More than half (55%) say they're dissatisfied with the way candidates have been addressing small business issues with 27% saying they are satisfied.

Small business owners do not believe the following issues are being sufficiently addressed by candidates: inflationary pressures (73%), small business tax policy (72%), regulatory burden on small businesses (70%), access to affordable capital (66%) and workforce training (59%). In addition, 78% said a candidate's small business policy position is an important factor as they decide how to vote in the 2024 elections.

The nationwide survey of 1,259 small business owners was taken April 15–20. Respondents came from 47 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Washington, D.C. For more information on the survey, click here.