Smalls Sliders franchisee expanding into Florida

Multi-unit franchisee Matt Gallagher liked working with Smalls Sliders so much that he signed up for more. He and the company will enter Florida as part of a recently signed 4-unit deal.

Gallagher, who is currently developing the brand’s first 4 locations in Mississippi, has signed on to open four additional units in Pensacola. Gallagher has built a career spanning 40 years in the restaurant industry as a multi-brand franchisee with Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux and Outback Steakhouse. Inspired by founder Brandon Landry and investor Drew Brees’ proven vision, Gallagher was attracted to the simplicity of the Smalls Sliders model and its menu.

“My passion for restaurants has led me to some pretty rewarding endeavors, particularly with brands conceptualized by Brandon Landry,” Gallagher said. “I see a lot of parallels between Brandon’s entrepreneurial journey and my own, so continuing to grow alongside Smalls Sliders felt like a natural fit. While developing my other Cans in Mississippi, I’ve experienced firsthand how game-changing the brand is to the QSR industry. I wanted to be involved with Smalls Sliders in its infancy stages and be a part of its evolution, so it’s an honor to bring the brand to Florida.”

Gallagher will partner with his two sons, who will lead the daily operations at his locations in Mississippi and Florida. Gallagher aims to open his first Florida location sometime in 2024 with the remaining 3 to follow. This agreement comes on the heels of a major achievement for the brand as it surpassed 100 units under development in both new and existing markets, including Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas.

“Working with restaurant industry veterans like Matt is always a pleasure as they share our team’s passion for building industry-disrupting concepts,” said Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “Matt’s experience in restaurant ownership and operations makes him an asset as we establish a presence in the Florida market, and his involvement will continue to strengthen the Smalls Sliders brand moving forward.”