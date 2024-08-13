Somersault Holdings Expands with The Little Gym 

Less than a year after joining The Little Gym International, Somersault Holdings, a private equity-backed franchise operator, has tripled in size, becoming both the brand's largest multi-unit franchisee and the largest owner of units within the Unleashed Brands' youth enrichment platform.

The group had previously acquired 20 existing gyms and opened one new location and recently signed a deal to build five additional locations in North Carolina and New Jersey. With the development of the new gyms, Somersault will have 26 locations across seven states.

Somersault Holdings was formed in August 2023 as Unleashed Brands' first institutional capital-backed franchisee in the system. Since then, the group has grown to nearly 300 employees with a strategic corporate team. The investments into The Little Gym are led by Hidden River Strategic Capital, a private equity firm based in suburban Philadelphia, and Taurus Capital Partners, an operationally-focused investor led by Griffin Gordon and based in Chicago.

"We are ecstatic to continue growing this impactful child development brand nationwide as we've already experienced tremendous success in the gyms we've acquired," Gordon said. "The professional support from Unleashed Brands over the past year has exceeded our expectations. We are excited about the future of both Unleashed Brands and The Little Gym, given the significant investments in infrastructure, technology, and marketing being directed into the franchise system."

Somersault owns and operates its locations in three primary regions: the Pacific Northwest (Washington), Mid-Atlantic (North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia) and the Northeast (New Jersey and Pennsylvania). As part of the new agreement, the group will open new gyms in the Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and Eastern New Jersey markets.

"It has been exciting to watch Hidden River, Taurus, and the Somersault team strategically plan, build, and grow a professional business structure within The Little Gym and Unleashed Brands system," said Josh Wall, chief growth officer of Unleashed Brands. "We have all the confidence and enthusiasm in Somersault as they continue their impressive growth trajectory."

Added Nancy Bigley, brand president of The Little Gym: "The business acumen brought forward by the Somersault group and their overall passion for highlighting The Little Gym's mission and brand in each of these communities over the past year has been incredible. Their continued growth within the system is a testament to their dedication and strategic efforts."