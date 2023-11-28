Sound Sandwich LLC signs 22-unit deal with Potbelly

Sound Sandwich LLC, which is based in the greater Seattle-Tacoma region, will operate and develop 22 Potbelly locations as part of a new deal with the sandwich concept franchisor.

The agreement includes the transfer of ownership of nine existing restaurants. Additionally, the franchisee will develop 13 new units in King, Pierce, and Thurston counties over the next eight years.

“We’re thrilled to put the Potbelly experience within the reach of more people in the Seattle-Tacoma region,” said Bob Wright, president and CEO of Potbelly. “This is a market that performs well but is significantly underpenetrated right now. We see tremendous white space for our brand and look forward to supporting our franchisee as they open the doors to new shops in the years ahead.”

Launched in 2023, Sound Sandwich LLC is led by experienced franchisee partners with deep knowledge and expertise owning, operating, and developing a portfolio of multi-unit, interstate operations, including hotels, travel centers, and restaurants. Their business model is centered around singular brand focus, people-centric operations, and growth informed by actionable data.

Sound Sandwich LLC leadership was impressed with the Potbelly brand reputation and support that the company offers to its franchisee partners. The deal was finalized in November.

“It’s always a pleasure working with proven franchisees that share our excitement and vision for the Potbelly brand,” said Lynette McKee, senior vice president of franchising at Potbelly. “We are excited about the great potential this agreement offers us, and we look forward to working closely with such a fantastic partner to continue our growth momentum in Washington state.”