Spanish Franchise Association (AEF) Celebrates Annual National Franchise Award Winners

The Spanish Franchise Association (AEF) celebrated the winners of its 3rd annual National Franchise Awards on April 15 at a gala at the Hotel InterContinental Madrid. The awards were given to the top Spanish franchisors and franchisees in 14 different categories.

The awards were presented by Marta Nieto Novo, General Director of Commerce, Consumption, and Services of the Community of Madrid; Concepción Díaz de Villegas, General Director of Commerce and Hospitality of the Madrid City Council; and Luisa Masuet President of the AEF. Many prominent business personalities from across Spain attended the gala, as well as managers and representatives from the world of franchising.

In addition, prominent personalities attended the gala, which was hosted by journalist Esther Molina. They included Rocío Monasterio, representative for Vox in the Community of Madrid; Rosario Casero, General Business Director of the Official Credit Institute (ICO); Rocío Güemes, Director of Investor Services at CEIM Madrid Business Confederation-CEOE; and Ignacio Aguado, CEO of Jastag and communication expert; and managers and representatives from the world of franchising.

The winners in each category were determined by a committee of franchise and business executives throughout Spain and AEF President Luisa Masuet. Here is the list of the 2023 National Franchise Award winners.

Franchisee of the Year

Retail sector: María Díaz and David Requejo (La Botica de los Perfumes)

Food sector: Irkus Sainz de Murieta (EROSKI)

Services sector: José Antonio Ruiz (Century21)

Franchisor of the Year

Retail sector: Alain Afflelou

Restoration sector: VIPS

Services sector: Interdomicilio

Food sector: La Despensa Express

Other Categories

Emerging franchise: Ditaly

Best professional career last year: Mercedes Porro, Strategy Director at Kiabi Spain

Innovation and Resilience Award: Anytime Fitness Iberia

International franchise of the year: Aqui tu Reforma

Special prize: Midas

Foreign franchise in Spain: Century 21

Company, institution, or organization that has contributed innovation to the world of franchising: Alfa F

See a video of the awards ceremony here: youtu.be/UEAXGVxH1K8