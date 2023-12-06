Study finds stress negatively affects restaurant employees

Two-thirds (66%) of quick-service and fast-casual restaurant industry employees are at least somewhat stressed about their finances, according to a new study conducted by YouGov and commissioned by DailyPay.

The research, which surveyed QSR and fast-casual restaurant employees, indicatesthat many believe financial stress has had at least somewhat of a negative impact on their emotional well-being (72%), mental health (70%), physical health (64%), job satisfaction (58%), job performance (39%) and attendance (34%).

Adding to that stress, having cash on hand is an issue for most. Seventy-two percent of industry employees are at least occasionally short on cash with 35% frequently or very frequently short on cash.

In a sign of optimism, nearly half (45%) of those surveyed feel better financially compared to a year ago. With hopes of their economic situation improving, only 14% expect to be in a financially worse situation a year from now.

The employer-sponsored financial wellness benefit of earned wage access can be helpful with personal financial challenges, according to the survey. More than seven in 10 (72%) say the concept of earned wage access is somewhat or very appealing with 56% saying getting paid more frequently at work than they currently do would be “very” or “extremely” beneficial to them.

The survey of QSR and fast-casual restaurant employees also noted that about half (49%) would be very or somewhat likely to consider leaving their current employer for another employer that offers earned wage access with 42% saying on-demand pay would be extremely or very important when looking for a new job.

YouGov conducted a 10-minute online survey of 688 QSR and fast-casual restaurant employees (e.g., cashiers, cooks, kitchen staff, counter staff, delivery staff, servers, and drive-thru attendants) in September and October 2023.