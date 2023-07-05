 Summer Reading Ideas from Franchise Update Media's 2023 MVPs
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Summer Reading Ideas from Franchise Update Media's 2023 MVPs

By: Franchise Update Media | 213 Reads |

Summer Reading Ideas from Franchise Update Media's 2023 MVPs

Each year, as part of our MVP Awards, we ask the winners what are their favorite books. Here’s what they said.

NAME MVP AWARD BOOK UNITS
Wyatt Batchelor Veteran Entrepreneurship The Score Takes Care of Itself by Bill Walsh 65 Jimmy John’s, 58 Burger King, 22 KFC
Michael Chalmers Innovation Know Your Why by Ken Costa 9 Spherion Staffing
Jason & Scarlett Dalton Influencer for Husband & Wife Team The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas 9 Camp Bow Wow
Eric Danver Mega-Growth Leadership The Bible 48 Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spas
Shirin Kanji Multi-Brand Leadership Blue Ocean Strategy by W. Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne; Pitch Anything by Oren Klaff 79 Rent a Center, 7 Neighborly brands (15 under development), 2 Marriott, 1 Hilton, 1 Hyatt
Anthony Mattiacio Single-Brand Leadership The Bible; Every Family’s Business by Thomas William Deans 10 Ziebart
Antonio McBroom Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Twelve Pillars by Jim Rohn 15 Ben & Jerry’s
Raj Patel Multi-Brand Leadership Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell 88 Dunkin, 6 Dave’s Hot Chicken, 5 McAlister’s Deli
Alex Tyler Noble Cause Traction by Gino Wickman 8 Goldfish Swim School



Published: July 5th, 2023

Share this Feature

PetWellClinic
SPONSORED CONTENT
PetWellClinic
SPONSORED CONTENT
PetWellClinic
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Buddy's Home Furnishings
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Motel 6
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Franchise Leadership & Development Conference
InterContinental, Atlanta
OCT 18-20TH, 2023

Tiger Pistol, the world’s leading collaborative advertising platform, connects the power of brands with the knowledge and credibility of their...
Learn More
ApplePie Capital provides a fresh new approach to franchise financing that is focused on your growth and success.
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters