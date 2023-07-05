Summer Reading Ideas from Franchise Update Media's 2023 MVPs
Each year, as part of our MVP Awards, we ask the winners what are their favorite books. Here’s what they said.
|NAME
|MVP AWARD
|BOOK
|UNITS
|Wyatt Batchelor
|Veteran Entrepreneurship
|The Score Takes Care of Itself by Bill Walsh
|65 Jimmy John’s, 58 Burger King, 22 KFC
|Michael Chalmers
|Innovation
|Know Your Why by Ken Costa
|9 Spherion Staffing
|Jason & Scarlett Dalton
|Influencer for Husband & Wife Team
|The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas
|9 Camp Bow Wow
|Eric Danver
|Mega-Growth Leadership
|The Bible
|48 Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spas
|Shirin Kanji
|Multi-Brand Leadership
|Blue Ocean Strategy by W. Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne; Pitch Anything by Oren Klaff
|79 Rent a Center, 7 Neighborly brands (15 under development), 2 Marriott, 1 Hilton, 1 Hyatt
|Anthony Mattiacio
|Single-Brand Leadership
|The Bible; Every Family’s Business by Thomas William Deans
|10 Ziebart
|Antonio McBroom
|Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion
|Twelve Pillars by Jim Rohn
|15 Ben & Jerry’s
|Raj Patel
|Multi-Brand Leadership
|Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell
|88 Dunkin, 6 Dave’s Hot Chicken, 5 McAlister’s Deli
|Alex Tyler
|Noble Cause
|Traction by Gino Wickman
|8 Goldfish Swim School
Published: July 5th, 2023
