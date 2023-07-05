Summer Reading Ideas from Franchise Update Media's 2023 MVPs

Each year, as part of our MVP Awards, we ask the winners what are their favorite books. Here’s what they said.

NAME MVP AWARD BOOK UNITS Wyatt Batchelor Veteran Entrepreneurship The Score Takes Care of Itself by Bill Walsh 65 Jimmy John’s, 58 Burger King, 22 KFC Michael Chalmers Innovation Know Your Why by Ken Costa 9 Spherion Staffing Jason & Scarlett Dalton Influencer for Husband & Wife Team The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas 9 Camp Bow Wow Eric Danver Mega-Growth Leadership The Bible 48 Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spas Shirin Kanji Multi-Brand Leadership Blue Ocean Strategy by W. Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne; Pitch Anything by Oren Klaff 79 Rent a Center, 7 Neighborly brands (15 under development), 2 Marriott, 1 Hilton, 1 Hyatt Anthony Mattiacio Single-Brand Leadership The Bible; Every Family’s Business by Thomas William Deans 10 Ziebart Antonio McBroom Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Twelve Pillars by Jim Rohn 15 Ben & Jerry’s Raj Patel Multi-Brand Leadership Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell 88 Dunkin, 6 Dave’s Hot Chicken, 5 McAlister’s Deli Alex Tyler Noble Cause Traction by Gino Wickman 8 Goldfish Swim School





