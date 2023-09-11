Summit Twins Bringing 5 Twin Peaks Locations to Louisiana

The owner-operators of five successful Cajun-style seafood eateries are jumping into franchising with a new development deal to open five Twin Peaks restaurants in Louisiana.

Chris and Vanessa Chung, owners of Summit Twins management company, have a 17-year history of running Lotus Seafood restaurants in Houston, Pearland, and Stafford, Texas. They built the restaurants from the ground up, including site selection, layout, design, and interior furnishings and décor. They also own a food truck that serves the Houston area.

Now the Chungs are moving into Louisiana and taking Twin Peaks with them. Summit Twins expects to open its first Louisiana Twin Peaks in 2024, and will eventually operate five restaurants in Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

“With our background in the restaurant industry, we understand how much work it requires to run a great brand,” says Chris Chung, “and we know that Twin Peaks is the right partner to guide us to the path of success.”

The Summit Twins partners also have a history of actively using social media for marketing. Lotus Seafood has more than half a million Instagram followers who subscribe to watch videos of sumptuous dishes, according an article in the Houston Chronicle’s online edition.

“With their successful history as restaurant entrepreneurs, franchising and leveraging the power of a larger brand is the logical next step,” says Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “We’re excited to have them on the team.”