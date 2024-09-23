Survey: Consumer Confidence Drops in August

Consumer confidence decreased in August with declining levels of comfort across the board, according to Numerator. The August Consumer Confidence Score was 55.9 (-0.5 vs. July), which is an average of how consumers feel about the job market, their household finances, and their spending comfort levels.

Numerator tracks purchase data and surveys verified buyers to understand shifts in consumer behavior. The Numerator Consumer Sentiment Tracker provides a comprehensive monthly view of consumer confidence, spending & saving considerations, and future financial outlook. Here’s the latest: