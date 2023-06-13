Survey Finds Consumers Feel Manipulated by 'Tech Tipping'
Consumers have had enough of the increasing number of requests for tips at businesses they frequent. Technology tools such as checkout tablets are alienating customers who feel manipulated into leaving a tip or tipping more than they intended to, according to Capterra’s 2023 Tipping Fatigue Survey.
Tip screens on devices at businesses are challenging the traditional belief that tipping should be limited to table service restaurants, delivery services, salons, and similar establishments.
More than 780 consumers were surveyed about how the use of tablet tip screens is changing tipping:
- 53% of surveyed consumers encountered a tip screen at a business that didn’t previously ask for tips.
- 82% have seen tip screens at quick service restaurants.
- 51% have seen a tip screen at a self-checkout kiosk–of those, 32% left a tip and 68% declined to tip.
- Consumers have also encountered tip screens at retailers (21%), gas stations or convenience stores (10%), and event admissions booths/ticket counters (9%).
- 50% felt manipulated into tipping on a tablet during checkout.
- 56% felt confused or surprised when seeing a tip screen at checkout.
- 75% admit they don’t even know where their tip is going.
- 58% of consumers believe that restaurants have increased their minimum suggested tip.
- 55% typically see 15% as the minimum suggested tip.
- 25% are tipping at a higher percentage and 23% are tipping more frequently.
- 77% tip more due to rising costs for workers while another 37% tip less because of rising costs for consumers.
Published: June 13th, 2023
