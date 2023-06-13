Survey Finds Consumers Feel Manipulated by 'Tech Tipping'

Consumers have had enough of the increasing number of requests for tips at businesses they frequent. Technology tools such as checkout tablets are alienating customers who feel manipulated into leaving a tip or tipping more than they intended to, according to Capterra’s 2023 Tipping Fatigue Survey.

Tip screens on devices at businesses are challenging the traditional belief that tipping should be limited to table service restaurants, delivery services, salons, and similar establishments.

More than 780 consumers were surveyed about how the use of tablet tip screens is changing tipping: