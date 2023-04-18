 Survey: How Do Consumers Show Brand Love Online?
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Survey: How Do Consumers Show Brand Love Online?

By: Eddy Goldberg | 267 Reads |

Survey: How Do Consumers Show Brand Love Online?

In the ever-shifting world of online reviews, consumers rule. Whether it’s reading or writing a 5-star or a 1-star review, consumers have come to rely more each year on what other shoppers say online about their potential purchase.

A survey from Chatmeter conducted earlier this year, “How Do Consumers Show Brand Love Online?” compiled and analyzed responses from 1,369 people who had used an online review in the past 12 months and who completed all 31 questions.

The report begins with six “notable findings,” outlined below. For the full survey results, click here.

1) Reviews are part of everyday decision-making

• Nine of 10 (89%) respondents used online reviews to evaluate quality

• Two-thirds (67%) said online reviews are an important part of deciding what to buy and want specific details such as pricing, features, options, and quality.

• Respondents showed a healthy skepticism of influencers, with nearly 4 in 10 (37.5%) distrusting them.

2) Reviews are alive and well on social media

After Amazon (77%) and Google (62%), social media sites, at 51%, were the most popular places to read and post reviews among respondents; and almost 25% had used Twitter to post a compliment or a complaint about a company.

3) Review timeliness is important

More than half (56%) of respondents said reviews had to be posted within the past month to be relevant; only 6% said that when a review is posted doesn’t matter.

4) Brands can build better relationships with customers

• Six in 10 (58%) said they want brands to acknowledge their comments and fix problems quickly.

• Half (51%) said they want brands to make it easier to search and filter reviews by factors they care about (location, stars, product features, etc.).

• Customers will forgive mistakes when brands address their complaints: three-quarters (76%) said they would update a negative review if a company satisfied their complaint.

• Positive experience matters: 74% of respondents who said they rarely leave online reviews would consider doing so after a great experience.

5) Consumers like new tech

• Four in 10 (39%) liked the idea of using technology like ChatGPT for review information, and 3 in 10 (30%) like the idea of using the Metaverse for review information.

6) New review channels are emerging

Keep your team alert to changing consumer preferences: 1 in 8 (almost 13%) of respondents said they are using gaming platforms like Roblox or games like Fortnite for reviews, and more than 20% said they use chat tools.

For the full report—and a lot more stats from the Chatmeter survey—download it here.

Published: April 18th, 2023

Share this Feature

Dogdrop
SPONSORED CONTENT
Dogdrop
SPONSORED CONTENT
Dogdrop
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

The Human Bean
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesars Forum, Las Vegas
APR 25-28TH, 2023

Ace Hardware
Ace is #1 for convenience hardware! You pay no royalty fees. Instead, Ace pays you a year-end rebate based on your annual purchases. Enjoy the...
Cash Required:
$250,000
Learn More
Waxing The City
As the personal care movement continues to develop and more people recognize the benefits of a regular self-care routine, the demand for Waxing the...
Cash Required:
$125,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters