Survey Uncovers Jobseeker and Employer Views on 40-Hour Work Weeks

American jobseekers and the companies that employ them might just reconsider non-traditional work schedules - as long as productivity remains at, or exceeds, current levels. That’s according to a new survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.

For decades, 40-hour work weeks have been a staple of American society. But recent years have brought flex schedules and working from home into the mainstream.

Nearly half (40%) of the jobseekers surveyed said they would pick an 8-hour day with a flexible start time, if given a choice. Another 1 in 5 (18%) said they would prefer a compressed schedule over a traditional 9 to 5 job. If given the ability to create their own work schedule, most feel they would be more productive (56%) or they would have about the same level of productivity (39%).

Companies may also be embracing the idea of non-traditional work schedules, but with a bit of caution. If given the ability to design their own schedules, hiring managers feel employees would have about the same level of productivity (53%) or even be more productive (35%). However, three-quarters of hiring managers (75%) say they have some concerns about their company offering flexible work hours, including decreased productivity (30%), increased distractions (29%), delayed communications (28%), and an inability of employees to collaborate (28%).

As for the traditional 40-hour work weeks; two-thirds of jobseekers (66%) say they will soon be a thing of the past.