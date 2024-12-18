Take Care When Hiring In-Laws

Running a multi-unit franchise is a constant balancing act. When keeping operations smooth, managing teams, and ensuring customer satisfaction, there's no shortage of challenges. Add the possibility of hiring an in-law, and things can get... complicated. It might seem like a good idea—family tends to be loyal and trustworthy—but without the right approach, it can create tension at home and within your team.

Let's look at Sarah's story. She owns six franchise locations and faced this exact challenge when her brother-in-law, Sergio, expressed interest in joining the business. It wasn't an easy decision, but with some thought and structure, she managed to navigate the situation successfully. Here's how she did it—and how you can too.

1. Recognize what's at stake

When Sergio first mentioned he'd love to work with Sarah, it wasn't just a casual ask. Sarah realized that hiring him would be about more than filling a role. If it didn't go well, it could lead to awkward family dinners and ripple through her franchise team, creating resentment or morale issues.

She knew that in a multi-unit franchise, decisions like these don't just affect one location; they can impact employees across the board. So, she paused to consider all the potential risks and rewards before committing.

2. Don't make a snap decision

Instead of saying yes—or no—on the spot, Sarah gave herself time to think. She realized she didn't have a formal policy for hiring family members, so she took a step back and created one.

Her policy outlined:

The qualifications family members (and in-laws) would need.

How their role would be defined.

Whom they'd report to (spoiler: not her).

ow their performance would be evaluated.

With a framework in place, Sarah felt more confident about having an objective conversation with Sergio.

3. Treat them like any other candidate

When Sarah sat down with Sergio to talk about his interest, she approached it like she would with any other candidate. She asked him about his experience, what he could bring to the business, and why he wanted the job.

Sergio had worked in operations and logistics for years, which Sarah knew could help streamline her inventory and supply chain processes. He was qualified, but she also needed to consider whether he'd fit into the culture of her franchise team. After all, even the most skilled person can create problems if they don't gel with the rest of the crew.

4. Encourage them to build experience elsewhere

Here's the thing: Sergio hadn't worked in the franchise world before, and Sarah knew it would be better for him to gain experience outside the family business first. So, she encouraged him to take a role with a friend's franchise operation that needed help with inventory systems.

This turned out to be a win-win. Sergio gained valuable experience, and by the time he came back to Sarah a year later, he was ready to hit the ground running. Even better, Sarah's employees respected that he had proven himself outside the family before joining their team.

5. Define their role clearly

When Sarah brought Sergio into her business, she made sure there was no confusion about his role. He was hired to manage supply chain operations across all six locations—a position that perfectly matched his skills.

She also made it clear that he'd report to her operations manager, not to her directly. Having that separation helped keep things professional and avoided any potential tension with the rest of the team. Sergio knew what was expected of him, and so did everyone else.

6. Timing matters

Sarah also thought carefully about when to bring Sergio onboard. Instead of rushing him into the business during peak season, she waited until the slower months after the holidays. This gave him time to settle into his role without the added pressure of busy operations.

For Sarah, it was about setting Sergio and her team up for success.

7. First impressions count

Sarah knew all eyes would be on Sergio during his first few months. If he came in unprepared or acted entitled, it could create lasting resentment among her employees.

To make sure that didn't happen, Sarah provided proper onboarding and paired Sergio with a mentor. Sergio worked hard to earn his place, and it showed. Within a few months, he had streamlined inventory processes, reduced waste, and saved the business a significant amount of money. His results spoke louder than any family connection, and the team saw him as a valuable asset.

8. Don't be afraid to ask for outside advice

Before making her final decision, Sarah sought advice from a mentor who also ran a multi-unit franchise. This outside perspective helped her see things more clearly and confirmed that Sergio's skill set would truly benefit the business.

Having someone neutral weigh in made Sarah feel more confident about her choice and helped her stick to her decision without second-guessing.

9. Communicate openly with everyone

Throughout the process, Sarah stayed transparent. She explained her hiring decision to her family and employees, emphasizing Sergio's qualifications and the value he would bring to the business.

This open communication helped prevent any assumptions of favoritism and showed her team that every hire—family or not—was based on merit.

10. Be prepared for the stakes

Hiring Sergio wasn't without its risks. Sarah knew that if things didn't work out, it could create tension at family gatherings and disrupt the flow of her franchise operations. But her careful planning, Sergio's willingness to prove himself, and clear communication made it work.

Thanks to his contributions, Sarah's franchises became more efficient, and she could focus her energy on growing the business rather than putting out fires.

The takeaway

Hiring an in-law in a multi-unit franchise can feel like a gamble, but with the right approach, it doesn't have to be. Sarah's story is proof that clear policies, open communication, and a focus on professionalism can make all the difference.

If you're thinking about bringing family into your business, take the time to evaluate the decision carefully. By planning ahead and setting everyone up for success, you can strengthen your franchise and your family ties at the same time.

Kendall Rawls with Rawls Succession Planners knows and understands the challenges that impact the success of a complex, privately held, and family-owned business. Contact us today to arrange a consultation and discover how we can empower you to overcome obstacles and achieve lasting success. Whether you're navigating regulatory shifts or striving to build a top-tier team, we're here to help you thrive in today's multi-unit franchising landscape. For more information, visit seekingsuccession.com or email kendall@rawlsgroup.com.

