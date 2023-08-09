 Technology Changing the Role of CMOs
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Technology Changing the Role of CMOs

By: M. Scott Morris | 279 Reads |

Technology Changing the Role of CMOs

The role of chief marketing officer (CMO) is facing significant challenges and changes, according to a new article in Fast Company.

Despite their potential to shape a company's message, reach audiences, and drive revenue, CMOs are experiencing dwindling confidence and shorter tenures. The average CMO's tenure has dropped to just 40 months, and they struggle to communicate their value within the organization.

This lack of confidence has led to high-profile marketing missteps. The problem lies in a cycle where CMOs enter organizations with unclear expectations, are set up to fail, and then leave, perpetuating a transient mindset.

CMOs are also facing a credibility crisis with low CEO confidence and trust levels. During a 2022 study, CEOs reported they have “great confidence” in their CMOs 34% of the time, and 32% said they trusted their CMOs. This situation pushes CMOs to prioritize short-term gains over long-term strategies, leading to risky decisions like the embrace of ill-fated trends, such as the metaverse.

According to Chris Gadek, vice president of growth at AdQuick, a shift is needed in how CMOs approach their role. They must become more technologically adept, combining creative vision with data-driven insights.

In a study by LinkedIn, CMOs reported that they expect the mastery of marketing technology and data analytics will become their chief concerns in the next two years. As of now, it ranks second behind “creative strategy and execution.”

Data can help restore trust and guide strategic decision-making, allowing CMOs to demonstrate their value and make informed choices that align with the organization's needs.

The solution involves rebalancing the CMO role to emphasize strategic, empirical, and long-term decision-making. This shift requires leveraging technology and data to inform choices, validate decisions, and demonstrate results.

Successful CMOs will be those who blend creativity with technology, bridging the gap between subjective and objective aspects of modern marketing. By doing so, they can regain confidence and respect within their organizations and make impactful contributions over a longer timeframe.

Find the complete Fast Company article here.



Published: August 9th, 2023

Share this Feature

Teriyaki Madness
SPONSORED CONTENT
Teriyaki Madness
SPONSORED CONTENT
Teriyaki Madness
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Hungry Howie's Pizza
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Scooter's Coffee
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Franchise Leadership & Development Conference
InterContinental, Atlanta
OCT 18-20TH, 2023

Gravity Software is a cloud-based, multi-entity accounting solution that simplifies inter-company transactions and financial reporting. Built-in...
Learn More
Bring Order to Your Business. All-in-one management, print, and design solutions at your fingertips, on one platform
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters