Texas teams sign multi-unit deals with Eggs Up Grill

Two sets of franchisees have signed multi-unit deals to develop Eggs Up Grill locations in Austin.

Husband-and-wife team Michael and Rana Boselah have committed to open four Eggs Up Grills in north Austin with their initial location opening in late 2024. Partners Megan Hood and Omar Thompson will also develop four restaurants in the south Austin area.

Michael Boselah arrived in the U.S. at the age of 18 and went on to launch a successful entrepreneurial career that includes a portfolio of convenience stores, car washes, and nightclubs. The Boselahs have lived in Austin for the past 20 years and currently own a Hurricane Grill & Wings franchise as well as Levant Café & Grill in Cedar Park, Texas. The couple believe Eggs Up Grill will fill an unmet need in the Austin area and are targeting Round Rock for their first location.

Hood, born and raised in Temple, has been an emergency room physician for the past 20 years. Thompson, a retired U.S. Air Force captain and support commander, has been a life coach and mentor for 20 years. They are targeting New Braunfels for the first location.

"With our recent entry into Dallas, and development underway in the Houston area," said Eggs Up Grill CEO Ricky Richardson, "these commitments in Austin emphasize that Eggs Up Grill and the state of Texas have a great future together."