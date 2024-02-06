Texas trio to open 6 Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers

Optimus Vitae LLC will open six new Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan market. Locations in Fort Worth and Mansfield are expected to be open within a year.

Optimus Vitae LLC is owned and managed by Dr. Shane Seroyer, Dr. Jesse Even, and Dr. Edwin Duppstadt. They bring more than 50 combined years in their respective practices to the Serotonin franchise family. Their experience ranges from reconstructive surgeries and treating professional and collegiate athletes to providing preventative personal care for patients of all ages.

The three partners wanted to provide treatments to those looking for a structured path for anti-aging and recovery. They saw Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers as a way to improve patients' health and lifespans.

"When you treat a patient, if you don't treat every aspect that will recover and improve their performance, you're not helping them with their long-term needs," Seroyer said. "With Serotonin, we're using science-backed processes that are providing an avenue for people to recover from, and even prevent, ailments to help them live more fulfilled lives health wise. We're excited to have this opportunity to help people with this unique way."

Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers' services include hormone replacement therapy, medical weight loss, body contouring (cool sculpting), medical aesthetics (Botox, Fillers, Microneedling with PRP), IV drip therapy, and restorative services, such as redlight therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Each center also offers licensed medical practitioners and health coaches to design road maps to assist members in achieving their goals.

"Adding Optimus Vitae LLC to our strong franchisee base is an achievement in its own right, but adding six new locations to Tarrant County allows us to take a leap forward in our goal to provide Serotonin's incredible products and services to a massive market," said Eric Casaburi, founder and CEO of Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers. "The growth in Texas mirrors the growth of Serotonin, and I'm excited to see the impact we will have on the health and performance of the great people of Texas."