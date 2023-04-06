The 10 Best Human Resources (HR) Books To Read in 2023

“The world of work is changing. Business leaders and HR professionals need to keep up with the new ways of working, thinking, and living. What better way to do this than settling in with one of our top picks of 2023’s HR books that are entertaining, educational, and thought-provoking?”

That’s how this article from Qualtrics begins. Here’s the list of HR books their experts have chosen to guide HR professionals in 2023. For more details on each book, including a brief summary, click on the link above.

1) The Fearless Organization: Creating Psychological Safety in the Workplace for Learning, Innovation, and Growth, by Amy C. Edmondson

2) Belonging at Work: Everyday Actions You Can Take To Cultivate an Inclusive Organization, by Rhodes Perry

3) DataStory: Explain Data and Inspire Action Through Story, by Nancy Duarte

4) The Essential HR Handbook, by Sharon Armstrong and Barbara Mitchell

5) The Practical Guide to HR Analytics: Using Data to Inform, Transform, and Empower HR Decisions, by Valerie Streets and Shonna D. Waters

6) Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men, by Caroline Criado Perez

7) Humor, Seriously, by Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas

8) The Employee Experience Advantage, by Jacob Morgan

9) Victory Through Organization: Why the War for Talent Is Failing Your Company and What You Can Do About It, by Dave Ulrich, David Kryscynski, Wayne Brockbank, and Mike Ulrich

10) HR on Purpose: Developing Deliberate People Passion, by Steve Browne

11) Bonus! Download 23 essential books and podcasts for HR leaders in 2023 to see what employee experience experts are reading and listening to right now.