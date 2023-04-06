 The 10 Best Human Resources (HR) Books To Read in 2023
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

The 10 Best Human Resources (HR) Books To Read in 2023

By: Eddy Goldberg | 1,253 Reads | 29 Shares

The 10 Best Human Resources (HR) Books To Read in 2023

“The world of work is changing. Business leaders and HR professionals need to keep up with the new ways of working, thinking, and living. What better way to do this than settling in with one of our top picks of 2023’s HR books that are entertaining, educational, and thought-provoking?”

That’s how this article from Qualtrics begins. Here’s the list of HR books their experts have chosen to guide HR professionals in 2023. For more details on each book, including a brief summary, click on the link above.

1) The Fearless Organization: Creating Psychological Safety in the Workplace for Learning, Innovation, and Growth, by Amy C. Edmondson

2) Belonging at Work: Everyday Actions You Can Take To Cultivate an Inclusive Organization, by Rhodes Perry

3) DataStory: Explain Data and Inspire Action Through Story, by Nancy Duarte

4) The Essential HR Handbook, by Sharon Armstrong and Barbara Mitchell

5) The Practical Guide to HR Analytics: Using Data to Inform, Transform, and Empower HR Decisions, by Valerie Streets and Shonna D. Waters

6) Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men, by Caroline Criado Perez

7) Humor, Seriously, by Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas

8) The Employee Experience Advantage, by Jacob Morgan

9) Victory Through Organization: Why the War for Talent Is Failing Your Company and What You Can Do About It, by Dave Ulrich, David Kryscynski, Wayne Brockbank, and Mike Ulrich

10) HR on Purpose: Developing Deliberate People Passion, by Steve Browne

11) Bonus! Download 23 essential books and podcasts for HR leaders in 2023 to see what employee experience experts are reading and listening to right now.

 

Published: April 6th, 2023

Share this Feature

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
SPONSORED CONTENT
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
SPONSORED CONTENT
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
PetWellClinic
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Smoothie King
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesars Forum, Las Vegas
APR 25-28TH, 2023

Altitude Trampoline Park
Altitude Trampoline Park is the premier indoor trampoline park destination, bringing active family fun through its JumpLife(SM) mantra to the global...
Cash Required:
$600,000
Request Info
Learn More
NerdsToGo
Build a Future with the Computer Service Industry Pioneers. NerdsToGo is paving the way as innovators, entrepreneurs, franchisees, and successful...
Cash Required:
$70,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters