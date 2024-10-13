The 6th Annual Franchise Innovation Awards: 2024 Winners Raise the Bar in 4 Categories

This year's Franchise Update Media Franchise Innovation Award winners were franchise brands that used technological innovations and strategies to engage customers, cut costs, and save time.

More than 150 brands--large, small, legacy, and emerging--competed, and two were recognized as "Best of the Best" overall winners: Tropical Smoothie Cafe won the Franchise Marketing Leadership Award, and Homewatch CareGivers took home the Operations & Technology Leadership Award.

A panel of expert judges evaluated each entry's objective, the problem it solved, and the innovations required to achieve the stated goals. Winners in each of the four major categories and 22 subcategories are highlighted on the following pages. The categories are Marketing & Branding, Operations & Technology, Products & Services, and Human Resources. Winners of a new category, Franchise Development, will be announced at the Franchise Leadership and Development Conference in October.

Marketing & Branding: This category asked brands what innovative solutions they employed to grow consumer awareness, engagement, and loyalty. This includes traditional advertising, PR campaigns, social media, rewards programs, new product launches, and local store marketing campaigns.

MARKETING & BRANDING

Best Big Budget Campaign

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Objective: Tropical Smoothie Cafe sought to evolve and modernize its menu with the launch of the new Tropic Bowl menu category. It wanted to capitalize on the growing popularity of bowls with a new line of products that fit perfectly with the brand's better-for-you offering of smoothies, wraps, and flatbreads. The brand also sought to use this opportunity to achieve the secondary objective of creatively refreshing the "You're on Tropic Time Now" campaign, which has been running successfully since 2020.

Overview: Through social listening, Tropical Smoothie identified a "treat yourself" theme and created the Tropic Time Concierge campaign. It featured a concierge character, played by Chloe Fineman from "Saturday Night Live," who walks the viewer through the "Tropic Time" experience at a fictional tropical resort. She introduces the new line of bowls, calling them "five-star luxury," and then closes with a warm and playful message of "You're on Tropic Time Now."

Results: Two months after the campaign started, the average cafe sold almost three times the volume of Tropic Bowls compared to what was sold during the product testing stages. The Acai Bowl was the leading seller and had the highest sales of any item on the Tropical Smoothie Cafe menu. The attention generated by this new line of bowls impacted the business more broadly as the number of total entrees and smoothies per check increased by 4.3% in the first several months after the launch of the campaign.

Best Digital Campaign

Budget Blinds

Objective: Budget Blinds sought a creative campaign that reflected a recent shift to authentic content that focused on consumer preferences, real experiences, and genuine connections with customers.

Overview: Budget Blinds shot TikTok-style videos centered around real customer experiences that felt genuine and relatable. The use of a selfie-style point of view created a personal connection with the audience and combined TikTok's appeal with strategic storytelling and viewer engagement potential. The shaky camera in the introduction drew viewers in from the start, and an exciting hook ensured that viewers were captivated and motivated to continue watching. The resources for the videos were also minimized due to the nature of TikTok-style creative, which necessitated only an iPhone without the need for professional lighting. All assets were efficiently captured within a four-hour time frame.

Results: The campaign was one of Budget Blinds' highest-performing creatives and also drove tangible results. The company initially reported 25,000 leads across TikTok and Meta platforms and an estimated $7,166,756 in revenue for the network. The campaign showcased to their franchisees the power of adapting to evolving consumer preferences and leveraging limited resources creatively. It boosted brand visibility and translated into increased business opportunities and growth for franchisees.

Best Local Marketing Leadership

KFC

Objective: KFC tasked Adgile Media Group with promoting the brand's $20 Fill Up Box and driving foot traffic to all brick-and-mortar locations across the Atlanta designated marketing area.

Overview: Adgile analyzed delivery vehicles to identify those that consistently travel in close proximity to KFC locations across Atlanta. Ten vehicles were identified and wrapped with KFC creative, making them mobile billboards as they traveled their usual business routes. These vehicles mainly delivered food and beverages to restaurants and grocery stores in the market. They were not supplying to KFC locations, but the audience did not know that. The audience in Atlanta saw many KFC vehicles and assumed that the $20 Fill Up Box was the hot new item being delivered to, and consumed by, their neighbors. They did not know it was a paid ad, and the visual encouraged them to visit KFC locations and try the promoted product.

Results: This campaign drove 104,000 customers into Atlanta KFC locations. That was an 88% increase when compared to a control group who were not exposed to the advertisement.

Best Limited Budget Campaign (under $1 million)

Blaze Pizza

Objective: The goal was to generate 8-10% incremental sales from existing loyalty members within one month by using CRM tactics and strategies within Blaze Pizza's existing martech stack.

Overview: Blaze Pizza aimed to leverage CRM tactics to boost sales and prove the value of marketing automation technology. The approach involved creating a Summer Send-Off campaign, offering exclusive deals to various loyalty segments over one month. It used Punchh's smart segments for audience segmentation and tested offers to determine their effectiveness. Despite limitations in marketing automation, the campaign was managed effectively. The production involved designing assets, scheduling deployments, and analyzing data for continuous optimization.

Results: By the Summer Send-Off conclusion, Blaze exceeded its objective by achieving more than 15% in incremental net sales. This figure represented a significant 14% increase compared to the previous month and a 12% surge over August 2022. Moreover, the campaign yielded a notable 21% month-over-month increase in loyalty check-ins. These outcomes culminated in a 22% incremental lift from the Summer Send-Off initiative alone. The comprehensive approach delivered tangible results and provided insights and methodologies for future campaigns in which Blaze can effectively leverage CRM tactics and marketing automation technology.

Best Loyalty App

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Objective: To significantly expand its app membership and cultivate a stronger customer connection, Mooyah made strategic enhancements to its loyalty program. Through the introduction of a challenges module, personalized SMS campaigns, and creative promotions, Mooyah Rewards aimed to transform customers into devoted fans of the brand.

Overview: Beginning in Q4 of 2023, Mooyah made significant investments in enhancing its loyalty program to expand its membership and enrich the overall dining experience. This included several key integrations, such as the introduction of a dynamic challenges module, which incentivized rewards members to complete tasks, like purchasing a certain number of burgers, to unlock additional rewards. By tapping into a spirit of competition, this feature increased engagement and allowed guests to closely track their progress through an interactive dashboard. The brand also implemented personalized SMS campaigns for opt-in members that delivered exclusive promotions and rewards directly to their phones. Mooyah increased promotional strategies that offered creative rewards via push notifications, emails, and text messaging and exclusive limited-time food deals. Targeted digital marketing campaigns on Facebook and Instagram helped amplify brand visibility and drive increased traffic to the rewards app.

Results: Mooyah's strategic app updates resulted in increased customer engagement and acquisition. Data tracked from the beginning of October 2023 to March 2024 showed a 107% growth in weekly app sign-ups, a 22% jump in weekly app transactions recorded by the brand's POS system, and a 20% increase in weekly loyalty program sales. Additionally, the cost to acquire a new loyalty app sign-up has decreased by 71% since the campaign's launch.

Best PR Campaign

Primrose Schools

Objective: The Primrose PR team aimed to drive awareness of how the franchise is a leader in raising good citizens of the world through its annual Caring and Giving Food Drive. As a secondary goal, the team sought to educate current and prospective Primrose families on how they can practice and teach lessons of generosity at home by starting their own giving traditions. During the Caring and Giving Food Drive, children at more than 500 Primrose schools nationwide worked together to engage in simple chores, activities, and hands-on projects in their classrooms and at home to raise money and donate food to underserved children and families. Donations were made to local food banks and charities to combat food insecurity in underserved communities.

Overview: Primrose developed a comprehensive earned media relations strategy to position Primrose and its curriculum as the solution for all current and prospective parents looking for character-development learning opportunities for their children. It developed an interactive blog with step-by-step instructions on how to start a family-giving tradition and nurture lessons of caring and generosity at home. Primrose provided school leadership teams with graphics and messaging to help them showcase the Caring and Giving unit of learning to share on their social media channels. Increasing the appeal to families with young children, Primrose leveraged Benjamin the Bear in social media content at the school and brand levels.

Results: The PR campaign generated more than 550 million media impressions and 455 placements, including a special feature on "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt." Primrose exceeded Facebook reach year-over-year by 187% by sharing three campaign videos. The interactive blog on how to start a giving tradition at home achieved a bounce rate of 56.29%. The two influencer posts collectively drove more than 600 followers to the blog and reached more than 9,500 engagements. There were 684 total posts using the #CaringandGiving hashtag in 2023 and 327 total schools that posted, exceeding 2022's total by 20%. The campaign helped Primrose schools exceed their goal by donating 406,996 food items to underserved children and families in communities throughout the country.

Best Social Media Campaign

Smalls Sliders

Objective: Given the brand's ties to Louisiana, Small Sliders drew inspiration from the Mardi Gras holiday to introduce a festive LTO that would drive traffic to its restaurants and increase engagement on social media. The brand had a goal to increase sales among target demographics, like Gen Z and Gen X audiences, primarily on social media through a variety of influencer and local business partnerships and giveaways. The initiative surrounding the launch of the LTO was designed to complement the menu while simultaneously tapping into consumer preferences and psychographics.

Overview: Smalls Sliders launched its King Cake Shake LTO on Jan. 1, and the promotion ran through Feb. 18. To increase awareness for the launch, Smalls Sliders collaborated with influencers, King Cake brands, and several local organizations. The brand partnered with Lafayette, Louisiana, native Kayla Giddings, a star of "Is it Cake?" on Netflix, Joe Gambino's Bakery, a brand known for its iconic King Cakes, and Lafayette-based Caroline's Cookies. Each helped raise awareness of Smalls Sliders and the LTO through social media engagement.

Results: There was a significant increase in foot traffic in the restaurants during the campaign period and an increase in sales system wide. Smalls Sliders sold more than 11,700 King Cake Shakes, which is more than the average amount of shakes sold monthly throughout 2023.

Cause Marketing Champion

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Objective: Tropical Smoothie Cafe partnered with No Kid Hungry to provide children with access to nutritious meals both in and outside of school. The franchise had a goal of donating $1 million to the organization through its 1,350 cafes nationwide. Tropical Smoothie had an ongoing goal to connect with two major target demographics that make up its core guests, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, as that particular age set is far more likely to be loyal to brands that actively exhibit social responsibility.

Overview: The initial fundraising efforts began with $1 donated to No Kid Hungry with every purchase of a Sunshine Smoothie. The fundraising then took on other avenues, such as a free smoothie and wrap, money off their order, or buy-one-get-one menu items when guests donated $5 to No Kid Hungry. The fundraiser inspired franchisees to host friendly competitions and get their communities to rally behind the cause.

Results: Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisees and guests raised more than $1.7 million to benefit No Kid Hungry. The Sunshine Smoothie was reintroduced to online ordering and generated 40% of the total funds raised, amounting to nearly $700,000. Franchisees, employees, and guests were engaged throughout the campaign thanks to the brand's efforts to amplify the partnership through paid, owned, and earned media. The funds raised by cafe operators and guests can help to provide an estimated 17 million meals to kids in need.

OPERATIONS & TECHNOLOGY

Most Innovative Building Design, Remodel, or Prototype

Little Caesars Pizza

Objective: As a response to evolving trends and the economic landscape with restaurant real estate, Little Caesars Pizza launched the POD restaurant prototype in December 2023. This new, contemporary restaurant design features a cutting-edge modular unit that's manufactured off-site and transported via a semitruck to the concrete foundation on location. Because of the way they are manufactured, POD building costs are lower and have a quicker construction timeline than most traditional restaurants, averaging 90 days from start to opening date. Little Caesars PODs are a great solution to regions in the U.S. that are limited on space and real estate. While most freestanding units average about 1,400 to 1,600 square feet, PODs are a little more than 1,000 square feet once the glass enclosure and storage spaces are added.

Overview: Once the POD arrives at the Little Caesars location, it is ready to assemble. The POD features a drive-thru window for easy ordering as well as an indoor walk-up window open all year with access to the Little Caesars Pizza Portal. These units can be developed and delivered nationwide with ease in around three months from start to finish, giving the franchise owner the opportunity to start operating and making sales quicker than with a traditional location. Additionally, the construction of PODs may qualify as a tax write-off, providing franchisees an additional financial incentive to use the units.

Results: Little Caesars debuted the first POD in December 2023 in Keokuk, Iowa. It received positive reviews from guests for the convenience offered by the drive-thru and walk-up options. Transactions, engagement, and satisfaction from guests have been strong. Since the opening of the first POD, Little Caesars has received significant interest from both existing and prospective franchisees to learn more about this new modular unit. The company anticipates more PODs to come into development in 2024.

Most Innovative Franchisee Support

Homewatch CareGivers

Objective: Homewatch CareGivers' goal was to identify a lead support manager for all 128 franchisees in its network and ensure they connected with all of these owners on a consistent basis. They determined that not all franchise owners want or need the same type or level of support, so they created different levels of support for various groups.

Overview: Homewatch CareGivers determined five unique support groups for franchisees based on revenue, years in network, and current level of engagement. Each group had specific intent as drivers of support conversations, implementation of new programs, or leaders in the adoption of new initiatives. Lead operational support team members managed franchise owners within all five of the groups and provided tailored support based on the needs of each franchisee.

Results: Homewatch saw a 50% increase in franchisee participation in regularly scheduled support calls. In addition, 85% of the performance group reached the goal of $1 million annual revenue or higher and averaged 26% higher growth than nonparticipants. The brand also experienced double-digit same-store sales year over year.

Most Innovative Operations Team

Cousins Main Lobster

Objective: Cousins Main Lobster's goal was to create an immersive learning experience for its franchisees by teaching them about the lobster and food truck industry. It begins with an onboarding program to educate new franchisees about the CML brand and provide insights from the beginning of the product lifecycle to the post-consumer visit reviews. Franchisees were trained in multiple locations and given a video learning library and in-market visits to support ongoing learning and development.

Overview: Cousins Maine Lobster created a new franchisee onboarding and training process to help franchisees acclimate to the brand through a four-phase training plan that is conducted over 21 days with ongoing development happening throughout the year as needed. Training begins at the corporate headquarters in Maine, where they learn about the history of the brand. They then have training in a company market with a member of the operations team followed by grand opening training in the franchisee's new market. CML also created a platform of video-based training to allow franchisees to continue learning as a refresher for their teams on demand as new managers and crew are hired.

Results: This onboarding process gives CML franchisees the confidence and skills to build, operate, and launch the business efficiently and effectively. In many cases, they are onboarding, training, and launching a new franchise in approximately 90 days. The company reported that it is differentiating itself from other food brands with this comprehensive education and training program and setting franchisees up for success.

Most Innovative Use of Data

Goldfish Swim School

Objective: The Goldfish Swim Schools' Data Factory is a cloud-based, comprehensive program in which data requests and sources are aggregated and prioritized to manufacture products that provide data-driven decision-making for the system.

Overview: Goldfish Swim Schools was faced with navigating a complex data landscape sprawling across a dozen SaaS providers and their dashboards. This included crafting new data reports, updating existing dashboards, integrating fresh data streams, and conducting urgent ad hoc data analyses. The technology team introduced a consolidated, agile-based, cloud-powered hub with a one-stop destination where data requests and sources are harmonized and prioritized. This transformative setup operates like a true factory that is tailored for informed decision-making across the organization. Some examples of its functions include taking requests from users, incorporating API data sources, producing reuseable data stockpiles through ETL/ELT in Google Big Query, and efficiently producing data products in Google Looker out the factory door.

Results: Goldfish Swim Schools Data Factory is making data-driven decision-making a reality. With the new program, individual schools and the entire system are able to find their data easily, analyze it quickly, and retain it for future use. As a result, in-house data analysts can research the franchise's most in-depth questions now that they have both the business context and the data available to them.

Most Innovative Use of Technology

Batteries Plus

Objective: Batteries Plus created the AI Center of Excellence with the primary goals of enhancing operational efficiency, improving the franchisee experience, and elevating customer service. It focused on harnessing artificial intelligence's potential to set new benchmarks in franchise operations and customer satisfaction. The initiative represents a strategic move to integrate AI across all aspects of the business, from internal processes to customer-facing interactions.

Overview: The AI Center of Excellence serves as the hub for exploring and implementing AI solutions within Batteries Plus. The center is dedicated to researching and developing AI applications that can streamline operations, boost productivity, and create a rich customer experience. By adopting technologies like conversational chatbots for tech support, Batteries Plus is actively integrating AI to benefit both the consumer and the operational side of the business. AI plays a pivotal role in franchise development, employing advanced analytics to match potential franchisees with the brand's ideal buyer personas and optimizing marketing strategies to attract qualified candidates.

Results: The proactive approach to leveraging AI has transformed the franchise development landscape at Batteries Plus. AI-powered tools have streamlined traditional processes, making lead generation and relationship building more efficient and targeted. This shift has resulted in a notable increase in qualified appointments, demonstrating AI's practical advantages in refining franchise development efforts. By prioritizing a cloud-first strategy and centralizing data management, Batteries Plus can continue leading in AI advancements, providing significant value to franchise owners and enhancing the overall customer experience.

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

Most Innovative Product Introduction

Hungry Howie's Pizza

Objective: In celebration of 50 years in business, Hungry Howie's expanded its menu by adding the interactive Secret Menu to its portfolio, a hidden selection that featured five new offerings for guests to discover in a new way.

Overview: Hungry Howie's announced the launch of its Secret Menu in 2023. It included a variety of new, customized pizza offerings available exclusively through a QR code displayed on Hungry Howie's pizza boxes and in-store cash registers nationwide. This interactive component unlocked the five Secret Menu pizza options in 3D and redirects customers to an online ordering page with their chosen items. Each item on the menu paid tribute to the brand's 50-year history while offering new options for customers to enjoy items outside of the regular menu. Items included five different flavor combinations, like the '73 Classic, Tie Dye, Howie 5-0, The Greektown, and Disco Inferno Crust pizzas.

Results: Hungry Howie's sold 49,334 pizzas from the Secret Menu across all stores systemwide in August 2023, resulting in more than $515,000 in sales and 1.42% of total sales. The brand gained more than 5,200 new users during the month with a user return rate of 19%. The Secret Menu's popularity created an increase in social media engagement as a post of the Tie Dye pizza on Hungry Howie's Instagram page saw a 2,500% increase in likes compared to recent posts. The Secret Menu initiative was so successful that Hungry Howie's has continued and expanded the menu in 2024.

Most Innovative Service Introduction

Homewatch CareGivers

Objective: Realizing homecare is not a one-size-fits-all approach and wanting to deliver personalized care that meets each client's needs, the team at Homewatch CareGivers developed Total Care Solutions. The service aims to help the issue that more than 60% of the population reports a feeling of isolation and loneliness. Each client is unique and deserves an individual, customized care approach.

Overview: Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions meets the care needs of each client, gives their loved ones peace of mind, provides opportunities for caregivers, and increases profit and efficiencies for the franchise owners. Rather than adopting the industry standard of minimum-hour requirements, Homewatch's service is based on the needs of each individual. When a caregiver is not in the home, oversight can be provided by using technology for socialization, reminder notifications, increased monitoring of client well-being, and virtual appointments with medical providers. This helps to reduce the client's feelings of loneliness and isolation and gives friends and family peace of mind knowing their loved one has ongoing engagement and care. Homewatch Connect technology allows for virtual monitoring of the client's well-being, resulting in fewer trips to the hospital. The average length of care increases the revenue opportunity for franchisees and allows clients to age comfortably and remain at their homes.

Results: By providing customized care to clients based on needs rather than minimum-hour requirements, Homewatch CareGivers was able to provide care to more clients each day than before the change. With the introduction of Homewatch Connect technology services, clients have reported reduced feelings of isolation and loneliness. Caregiver turnover reduced by 40% and several caregivers have been promoted to care specialists, providing more care to clients virtually. Homewatch Connect's technology allows monitoring of the client's well-being during each virtual care visit, and this ability to quickly respond to changes in condition has reduced emergency room visits by 40%. The introduction of Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions has lengthened the average period of care for a client from 13 months to 16 months, which increases revenue for franchise owners.

Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools

Camp Bow Wow

Objective: Camp Bow Wow developed a customer-facing app to better serve customers as well as provide more efficiency for their camps. The new app launched in April 2023, and a web version of the app was also developed with the same functionality to support users interacting via their desktop computers.

Overview: To prepare for the launch, Camp Bow Wow made significant updates to its proprietary POS system in order to integrate with a new customer-facing app. The app retained the core functionalities of the ability to view the live webcams and request reservations while adding several new features. It included the ability to add or remove campers, manage feeding and care instructions, upload vaccination records, save favorite locations, purchase day-care packages, and securely save a credit card on file. The new app gave pet parents a seamless camp experience and peace of mind that their dogs had everything they needed for a great stay. It also enabled camp staff to spend more time with the campers and less time on administrative tasks, like updating customer accounts, verifying vaccinations, managing reservations, and conducting check-ins.

Results: Camp Bow Wow saw a significant increase in customer engagement in the app. Through the first 10 months after the launch, more than 350,000 users registered for an account, and more than $2 million in packages were purchased through the app. In addition, 85% of customers booked their reservations through the app during that time.

Most Innovative Use of Technology: Services

AlphaGraphics

Objective: AlphaGraphics sought to connect people through an easy-to-use online platform to a full selection of high-quality printed products sold nationally and produced locally. Their goals were to connect with the new age of customers, promote and grow brand awareness, generate new leads for franchisees, and drive manufacturing and quality standards.

Overview: Through market research, AlphaGraphics learned their customers wanted assistance with design and graphics, direct access to design tools and resources, and convenience and proximity for doing business. The company upgraded its technology services in a number of areas to meet the needs of its customers. AlphaGraphics partnered with Canva and developed a Certified Center program for its franchisees and a new customer service team to upgrade its e-commerce storefront. The company also shifted to a national pricing model for e-commerce purchases. While other online companies print out of one facility and ship the product across the country, AlphaGraphics can save on cost and increase speed with its local distribution capabilities.

Results: The program launched in Q3 2023. By the end of the year, 70% of its centers had either started or completed the certification program required to participate. The volume of orders increased from 50-70% each month after launch, and the average order value increased 62% from the first month until the end of the year. The Certified Center program enables centers to take on more intensive jobs with brands that have complex requirements.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Most Innovative Employee Hiring

Generator Supercenter Franchising

Objective: Generator Supercenter trains and mentors new employees to help them become licensed electricians, plumbers, and office staff. Over time, the company builds strong connections with staff members, leading to long-term employee retention.

Overview: Generator Supercenter provides employees who are not suited for a college education with enrollment for licensing in trades, such as electrical or plumbing. Within several years, they can earn as much money as college graduates without accumulating tuition debt.

Results: The goal of Generator Supercenter is to build strong and resilient communities across North America. It has a team of dedicated and reliable employees who represent the brand with confidence and enthusiasm in front of customers.

Most Innovative Employee Recruiting

Generator Supercenter Franchising

Objective: When searching for new employees, Generator Supercenter looks for financial responsibility, work ethic, integrity, and character. The franchise trains and mentors new employees to prepare them for careers in the trades or office staff positions. Through this training, employees become successful enough to buy their own homes and cars and start families, establishing long-term relationships with the franchise. After several years, they can earn as much as college graduates without accumulating tuition debt. This boosts their confidence and strengthens their communities.

Overview: Realizing some young people may not be suited for a college education, Generator Supercenter provides new corporate and franchise employees with enrollment for licensing in trades, such as electrical or plumbing.

Results: Generator Supercenter has a team of dedicated and reliable employees who represent the brand with confidence and enthusiasm. It has trademarked its team "The Standby Power People" as a symbol of unity and commitment. The franchise's goal is to build strong and resilient communities across North America.

Most Innovative Employee Retention

BrightStar Care

Objective: BrightStar Care sought to increase awareness of its core business philosophy that everyone deserves to receive "A Higher Standard" of care in their home regardless of age or the amount of care they require. This campaign fulfilled the two-fold purpose of reaching clients as well as current and prospective nurses and caregivers for franchises in local markets. In addition to publicly recognizing and rewarding the individuals who already fulfill their roles with distinction and compassion, BrightStar showed how team members can make a difference through the eyes, voices, and hearts of clients and fellow associates. Authentic testimonials proved to be a strong strategic approach when attracting and retaining caregivers, nurses, and clients.

Overview: BrightStar Care's Best & Brightest annual campaign recognizes four outstanding caregivers and four nurses across a national franchise network of 20,000 healthcare workers who fulfill the organization's mission and are described by clients and families they serve as respectful, dignified, and providing high-quality care. Sharing these stories of deserving team members illustrates the special connection they make as they deliver customized care to meet each client's needs and showcases the fulfilling work of caring for others. The campaign is supported through social media, YouTube videos, and public relations support.

Results: The Q4 2023 social media launch featured long-form videos, which resulted in 28,345,361 impressions and 3,447,710 Meta ThruPlays for the eight combined videos. The second phase of the campaign retargeted the viewers with a secondary message consisting of 30-second and 15-second cutdowns of the original videos, resulting in 14,183,576 total impressions. Public relations outreach resulted in 33,778,458 total impressions while YouTube accounted for 16,984 channel views.

Most Innovative Employee Training

Altitude Trampoline Park

Objective: Altitude Trampoline Park was seeking an innovative solution to expand its learning and development offerings in an effort to standardize training, reduce risk, and drive more revenue. It entered into a strategic partnership with Schoox, a learning management platform, to foster a culture of ongoing education and development across the system. The primary purpose of this partnership was to equip Altitude's franchisees with cutting-edge learning solutions that address the dynamic needs of their workforces.

Overview: Altitude's partnership with Schoox targeted five areas for improvements in Altitude's training processes: mobile training (develop a native mobile app that is strong enough to replace desktop learning for most employees who are not behind a desk), on-the-job training (train employees in real time while moving around the park), reporting (provide a deeper look into training data beyond simple completion rates and assessment scores), digital records to reduce risk (use a cloud-based solution to ensure employees are equipped with safety and compliance information), and ROI (build out metrics to see how training is translating into membership sales, guest satisfaction, and incident reduction).

Results: The partnership with Schoox has resulted in guest-experience scores improving across all locations. Franchise owners have reported noticeable improvements in employee engagement, turnover rates, and customer satisfaction. As part of Altitude's 2023-2024 engagement survey, 40% of employees agreed they would be more effective in their roles now that they've completed training and 42% strongly agreed. In addition, 75% of employees said they are more likely to consider a long-term career with a company that invests in training and development.