The Focus Turns to FranDev This Time of the Year

By the time we get to Q4 at Franchise Update Media, two words take the spotlight: franchise development. This issue explores the many facets of frandev. A number of stories flowed out of the Franchise Leadership & Development Conference (FLDC) in Atlanta, including Mystery Shopping, STAR Awards, and the first look at the Annual Franchise Development Report (AFDR). It’s all covered in this issue of Franchise Update magazine.

I should note that the 2024 FLDC was the 25th anniversary of the event. It’s a significant milestone for the conference and proof that franchise development practices and strategies are important to this industry.

The mystery shoppers went to work again this year and evaluated more than 90 brands, assessing their lead generation, recruitment practices, and overall industry best practices. Those who scored the best were recognized with STAR Awards for outstanding performance in franchise recruitment. This year, the award categories were updated to acknowledge excellence in franchise recruitment based on investment levels. You’ll find full coverage in this issue.

The AFDR provides a comprehensive overview of franchise lead generation and recruitment strategies. The report is based on a survey of franchisors that analyzes practices, budgets, and perspectives on future business performance. The report looks to identify effective strategies and emerging trends in franchise recruitment. You can read more about the report and learn how to order a copy in this issue.

Elsewhere, we caught up with Tina Bacon-DeFreece, president and CEO of Big Frog Franchise Group, and Neil Gill, CEO and president of Dogtopia. Among other things, DeFreece shared how the brand has continued to embrace technology, including a new e-commerce add-on to the brand’s website. Gill told us about the changes that have occurred since reinventing the Dogtopia brand in August of 2015, including exponential comp and store growth and a thumbs up from both franchisees and “pet parents.”

We also talked with Mary Ann Donaghy, chief marketing & customer experience officer at Zips Cleaners. She’s an experienced data-driven marketing leader, and she’s making a difference at the Maryland-based brand.

Everything else you expect to find in Franchise Update magazine is here between the pages. We hope you find this issue overflowing with information you can use to help grow your business and enhance your franchise development efforts. We’ll see you again in 2025!