The Importance of Technical Training Programs for Service Brand Franchisees

As a new franchisee, you’ve signed all the papers, selected a site or territory, and ordered your business’s equipment and signage. So what comes next? Learning the system.

The franchise training program is a crucial first step in learning all aspects of the brand. It is an important way to understand your business model and it can determine the success or failure of your franchise. There are four types of franchise training programs.

Operational training – This training serves as the foundation for understanding the franchise system. It can be conducted online or in person and provides an overview of the franchise’s day-to-day operations. New owners are presented with the key franchise goals, brand values, customer service style, product positioning, hiring and managing staff, employee training protocols, technology, and the company culture.

Hands-on training – In this stage, franchisees get firsthand exposure to the company’s business operations. They can see the actual products, equipment, and people and apply what they learned theoretically in the operational training. This process usually occurs at the franchisor’s headquarters or at a successful franchisee’s or corporate location.

On-site training – This part of the training typically takes place at the location of the franchise. A mentor from the franchisor’s headquarters visits the franchisee’s business to provide direct instructions and troubleshoot any issues that may occur. Franchisees can apply what they’ve learned in previous training sessions and to real-life business situations.

Ongoing training – Learning about the franchise and its best practices doesn’t end with the initial training sessions. The franchisor also provides ongoing training programs during the lifetime of a franchisee’s ownership tenure to help them adapt to a constantly evolving business landscape. It often involves discussions on updated business strategies, goals, or procedures, an introduction of new products or services, or information about upcoming marketing campaigns or promotions. This training can take place through conference calls, email updates, webinars, seminars, and annual meetings.

While every franchisor develops a training program unique to their system, there are some common elements. Here are some key components that should be included in the training sessions.

Brand training – As new franchisees are brought into the system, they must be educated about the company’s unique selling proposition and how they stand out from their competitors. This process exposes franchisees to the company’s values and culture and helps develop them into true brand ambassadors.

Sales training – This process shows franchisees the art of selling their products or services to customers, maximizing profit margins, and how to close deals. For those without previous sales experience this is an especially important part of training for success.

Product/service training – This stage of training teaches franchisees about their brand’s products or services and the value they can provide to their customers.

Marketing training – Each franchisor has a strategy for marketing and promoting itself. This part of training shares the franchisor’s plans through public relations, social media, marketing, and advertising to increase overall brand awareness.

Soft skills training – This training is designed to show franchisees the best methods to connect with their customers and enhance the overall customer experience.

The importance of developing a proper franchise training program cannot be overstated. Franchisees given the greatest amount of education and guidance are often the most successful. Without a comprehensive, effective training program in place, franchisors can set up their newest owners for failure.

See the full article on BusinessToMark’s website.