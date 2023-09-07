The Non-Negotiable List - 20 Red Flags for Job Interviews

Hiring, it’s said, is part art and part science. Lately, though it feels more like art. Many employers are now using AI to weed out weak or unqualified candidates and to save reading through piles of resumes and interviewing dozens of candidates for a single position. However, this approach rules out many qualified candidates for those who believe in hiring for attitude and training for skills.

Kevin Sheridan, an internationally recognized expert, speaker, and author of “Building a Magnetic Culture” and “The Virtual Manager,” offers 20 non-negotiable red flags for anyone in the hiring business in 2023.

“We used a Non-Negotiable List quite effectively at my old company, curbing our turnover by over 90% in one year,” he writes. “The genesis of the list were the many occasions where on the heels of a new employee not working out (fired or resigned), one of the interviewers would say something like, ‘You know, when I interviewed him/her I noticed he/she/they…’ (Fill in the blank with any of the items on the list.) Please note that every case is different, and exceptions can be made. When it comes to interviewing, trust your gut.”

Here are the first half-dozen “red flags” from his list of 20 sample non-negotiable traits and behaviors, which, he says, should apply to most jobs and most people—and will help you start your own list, looking for behaviors that clash with your company culture.

1. Could not look me in the eye (exceptions should be made for those who have Asperger’s or other inhibiting conditions).

2. Could not answer the most rudimentary questions succinctly and directly, but instead provided a wandering and vague “answer.”

3. Did not show up to the interview on time and appeared not to have a legitimate excuse.

4. During the first conversation/interview, asked about how many vacation days or work breaks were allowed.

5. Did not know what the organization does and/or what my job function was.

6. Bad-mouthed their current or last boss/employer.

Kevin Sheridan, with 30 years of experience as a high-level human capital management consultant, has helped some of the world’s largest corporations rebuild a culture that fosters productive engagement. His premier creation, PEER, has been consistently recognized as a long-overdue, industry-changing innovation in the field of employee engagement. His first book, Building A Magnetic Culture, made six best-seller lists. He also is the author of The Virtual Manager, which explores how to most effectively manage remote workers. For 6 years running, he has been honored on Inc.’s top 100 Leadership Speakers in the world, as well as Inc.’s top 100 experts on employee engagement. Learn more at kevinsheridanllc.com or email him at kevin@kevinsheridanllc.com.