Threshold Brands Adds Mold Medics to Portfolio

Multi-brand franchisor Threshold Brands has added another company to its home services portfolio with the acquisition of Mold Medics, an emerging brand in the indoor air quality industry.

The acquisition of Mold Medics brings another brand with shared values and goals and a common mission to the Threshold portfolio and gives the franchisor an even wider range of home-based services, according to Ron Bender, Threshold Brands’ chief growth officer.

“The Mold Medics business fits very well with our portfolio of home services companies,” said Bender. “We already have had interest from some of our existing franchise owners to expand into Mold Medics, and it just seemed to be a logical expansion.”

Threshold Brands is now comprised of Granite Garage Floors, Heating + Air Paramedics, MaidPro, Men In Kilts, Patio Patrol, Pestmaster, Plumbing Paramedics, Sir Grout, USA Insulation, and Mold Medics.

Mold Medics CEO Tim Swackhammer said while his team wasn’t initially looking for acquisition opportunities when approached by Threshold Brands, after discussing the potential partnership, it just made sense.

“I’m genuinely excited about the future of Mold Medics and the opportunities this partnership brings,” Swackhammer said. “Joining forces with Threshold Brands allows us to tap into their established systems, practices, and franchise partners. We can leverage their knowledge and experiences to further enhance our business operations, strengthen our franchise development, and provide even better services to our customers nationwide.”