Titus Center adds 12 members to its advisory board

Titus Center for Franchising at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida, has added 8 companies and 12 members to its advisory board. The board now includes 74 companies and 101 franchise executives.

“With the expansion of our advisory board, we are in a stronger position to provide support to our students. I am extremely grateful to the many franchise professionals who support our mission at the Titus Center,” said Dr. John P. Hayes, CFE, founding chair of Titus Center.

Currently, nearly 70 undergraduates are earning a concentration in franchising at PBA. To date, more than 50 students have graduated from the program. Seven are franchisees and many others work for franchise companies.

In addition to new members, TBC Corporation, a founding member of the advisory board, will now be represented by Kevin Northrup, vice president of franchise development, Steven Miller, senior corporate counsel, and Bradley Keating, director of franchise development.

The new members are:

Dianne Davis, CEO, and Todd Peterson, executive chairman, Happy & Healthy Products

Eric Geier, founder and president, Puresurance

Mark and Carol Holloway, founders, Property Stewards

Charles Bonfiglio, founder and CEO, and Anthony Foley, director of franchise development, Tint World

Tariq Johnson, founder, Franchise Empire Show

Randy Pianin, CEO, Royal Restaurant Group

Tim Conn, founder, and Michael Scalia, franchise development manager, Image One USA

Stan Friedman, president, FRM Solutions





