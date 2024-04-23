Titus Center Adds 12 to Advisory Board

Twelve new member companies representing 17 individual members recently joined The Titus Center for Franchising Advisory Board at Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA) in West Palm Beach, Florida. The board now includes 81 companies and 119 franchise executives.

"We're gratified by the ongoing interest in our educational program at the Titus Center," said John P. Hayes, CFE, founding chair of Titus Center for Franchising. "With over 60 students currently pursuing our Concentration in Franchising, we rely on our Advisory Board for various forms of support, including financial assistance, internships, mentoring, educational content, and potential career opportunities."

Advisory Board membership is open to companies and franchise executives who want to support franchise education. The board meets twice annually on the PBA campus in West Palm Beach. Information is available at tituscenter.com.

Companies and individuals joining the advisory board include:

Cynthia Brown, Northwestern Mutual

Bron Launsby, Slick City Action Park

Michele Marquis, Floyd Consulting

Kate Volman, Floyd Consulting

Josh York, GymGuyz

Landy Randolph, Raamp

Jeffrey Leach, Vendasta

Chris Deianni, Vendasta

Monica Tapia-Mularski, Season 2 Consign

Erika Schrieber, Season 2 Consign

Keith Gerson, Gerson Advisory Services

John Brice, BBSI

Jack Johnson, The Franchise Insiders

Jill Johnson, The Franchise Insiders

Kristopher Stuart, Bloomin' Blinds

Kelsey Stuart, Bloomin' Blinds

Carey Gille, Franchise Fastlane

In addition to the new member companies, eight existing member companies appointed new representatives:

Islam Tawfik, Franchisely

Larry Strain, Retro Fitness

Drew Alfano, Retro Fitness

Steven Miller, TBC

Rodney Woodstock, TBC

Leslie Frazer, Happy & Healthy

Jason Anderson, Vast Coworking Group (UFG)

Matt Ritter, Fish Consulting

For more information on the Titus Center for Franchising, visit pba.edu/academics/schools/centers/titus-franchising/index.html