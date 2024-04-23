Titus Center Adds 12 to Advisory Board
Twelve new member companies representing 17 individual members recently joined The Titus Center for Franchising Advisory Board at Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA) in West Palm Beach, Florida. The board now includes 81 companies and 119 franchise executives.
"We're gratified by the ongoing interest in our educational program at the Titus Center," said John P. Hayes, CFE, founding chair of Titus Center for Franchising. "With over 60 students currently pursuing our Concentration in Franchising, we rely on our Advisory Board for various forms of support, including financial assistance, internships, mentoring, educational content, and potential career opportunities."
Advisory Board membership is open to companies and franchise executives who want to support franchise education. The board meets twice annually on the PBA campus in West Palm Beach. Information is available at tituscenter.com.
Companies and individuals joining the advisory board include:
- Cynthia Brown, Northwestern Mutual
- Bron Launsby, Slick City Action Park
- Michele Marquis, Floyd Consulting
- Kate Volman, Floyd Consulting
- Josh York, GymGuyz
- Landy Randolph, Raamp
- Jeffrey Leach, Vendasta
- Chris Deianni, Vendasta
- Monica Tapia-Mularski, Season 2 Consign
- Erika Schrieber, Season 2 Consign
- Keith Gerson, Gerson Advisory Services
- John Brice, BBSI
- Jack Johnson, The Franchise Insiders
- Jill Johnson, The Franchise Insiders
- Kristopher Stuart, Bloomin' Blinds
- Kelsey Stuart, Bloomin' Blinds
- Carey Gille, Franchise Fastlane
In addition to the new member companies, eight existing member companies appointed new representatives:
- Islam Tawfik, Franchisely
- Larry Strain, Retro Fitness
- Drew Alfano, Retro Fitness
- Steven Miller, TBC
- Rodney Woodstock, TBC
- Leslie Frazer, Happy & Healthy
- Jason Anderson, Vast Coworking Group (UFG)
- Matt Ritter, Fish Consulting
For more information on the Titus Center for Franchising, visit pba.edu/academics/schools/centers/titus-franchising/index.html
