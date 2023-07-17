Titus Center for Franchising Advisory Board Adds New Companies and Members

The Titus Center for Franchising at Florida’s Palm Beach Atlantic University has added 8 companies and 17 members to its advisory board. The board now includes 72 companies and 93 franchise executives.

“Franchising is experiencing a surge of interest not only from prospective franchisees and franchisors, but from people who have been part of the franchise community for many years,” said John Hayes, the university’s chairman for Franchise Leadership. “Starting with the popularity of our Selling Franchises Bootcamp in January, we have received a record number of individuals asking to join our Advisory Board. For which, we are extremely grateful.”

Board members provide guidance for the center’s academic programs and mentoring for students. Board dues help support the center’s operating budget. The new advisory board members are:

• Matthew Schubert, ProfitKeeper/PrimePay

• Tim Vogel, Scenthound

• Nick Boariu and Marc Douglas, Clothes Bin

• William Stewart, Navigator Partners

• April Porter, Ask April Porter

• Madalina Iordache and Matt Cancino, Bright Pink Agency

• Michael Webster and Joe Caruso, Franchise Sales

• Max Holvik, Training Systems Design

• Heather Elrod and Lauren Wanamaker, Conscious Capital Growth

• Kissel Goldman and Richard Perna, My Eyelab

• Mark Kane, Franchisely

• Martin Joksimovic, MFV Expositions