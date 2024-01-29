 Too many tools cause digital exhaustion
By: M. Scott Morris | 207 Reads |

In the modern workplace, employees often find themselves navigating through a multitude of digital tools, each serving different purposes and requiring constant switches between tasks and departments.

Paul Leonardi, a professor of technology management at the University of California Santa Barbara, said the constant switching is a significant contributor to digital exhaustion, according to a report at Reworked.com. It goes beyond information overload, encompassing the fatigue that arises from using diverse technologies to access a variety of information.

Asana conducted a survey of 3,004 knowledge workers in the U.S. and United Kingdom and discovered that 74% of workers desire more standardization in collaboration tools. The preference is for everyone in the organization to use the same set of core collaboration technologies. The report also highlighted that only 40% consider customization important in a tool.

To implement standardization effectively, consider the following steps:

  • Identify which collaboration tools employees are using and how they use them. This involves understanding specific features or capabilities each team values the most.
  • Redesign the company's tech stack to best serve the most people using the fewest tools. Resist retaining tools that serve single-use cases, aiming for a cross-functional approach.
  • Prioritize technologies that integrate well with each other and existing systems. Siloed technologies hinder collaboration and knowledge sharing.
  • Communicate changes in the tech stack transparently, explaining the reasons behind specific shifts. Encourage employee feedback and involvement in the decision-making process.
  • Implement controls to prevent the proliferation of collaboration tools in the future. New technology can enter the organization without leadership's knowledge, so a strong approval process is advised.

Creating and maintaining a streamlined, standardized tech stack is a crucial step in reducing digital exhaustion, fostering collaboration, and preparing the organization for a cross-functional future. For more, visit Reworked.com.

Published: January 29th, 2024

