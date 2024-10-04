Top 50 Brands of 2024 by Number of Multi-Unit Franchisees
|
RANK
|
BRAND
|
MULTI-UNIT
ZEES
|
SINGLE-UNIT
ZEES
|
GRAND
TOTAL
|
1
|
Subway
|
3,194
|
4,054
|
7,248
|
2
|
McDonald’s
|
1,718
|
330
|
2,048
|
3
|
The UPS Store
|
882
|
2,416
|
3,298
|
4
|
AFC
|
834
|
1,937
|
2,771
|
5
|
Dunkin’
|
791
|
1,108
|
1,899
|
6
|
Ace Hardware
|
595
|
2,414
|
3,009
|
7
|
RE/MAX
|
581
|
765
|
1,346
|
8
|
Great Clips
|
579
|
242
|
821
|
9
|
Health Mart Pharmacy
|
558
|
3,190
|
3,748
|
10
|
H&R Block
|
522
|
624
|
1,146
|
11
|
Ameriprise Financial
|
503
|
2,160
|
2,663
|
12
|
Keller Williams
|
497
|
785
|
1,282
|
13
|
Liberty Tax Service
|
492
|
680
|
1,172
|
14
|
Domino’s Pizza
|
489
|
213
|
702
|
15
|
Little Caesars
|
475
|
269
|
744
|
16
|
Vision Source
|
430
|
2,035
|
2,465
|
17
|
DQ Grill & Chill
|
394
|
1,098
|
1,492
|
18
|
Hissho Sushi
|
377
|
496
|
873
|
19
|
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
|
347
|
164
|
511
|
20
|
Jimmy John’s
|
341
|
754
|
1,095
|
21
|
Chick-fil-A
|
338
|
1,557
|
1,895
|
22
|
Baskin-Robbins
|
323
|
979
|
1302
|
23
|
Jersey Mike’s Subs
|
322
|
229
|
551
|
24
|
Anytime Fitness
|
317
|
1,483
|
1,800
|
25
|
Century 21
|
317
|
640
|
957
|
26
|
Sport Clips
|
283
|
116
|
399
|
27
|
Supercuts
|
265
|
110
|
375
|
28
|
Servpro
|
261
|
695
|
956
|
29
|
Burger King
|
259
|
169
|
428
|
30
|
Firehouse Subs
|
247
|
225
|
472
|
31
|
Taco Bell
|
225
|
207
|
432
|
32
|
Sonic
|
219
|
307
|
526
|
33
|
Edible
|
214
|
279
|
493
|
34
|
Papa John’s
|
213
|
328
|
541
|
35
|
Coldwell Banker
|
212
|
425
|
637
|
36
|
Smoothie King
|
201
|
241
|
442
|
37
|
Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza
|
198
|
207
|
405
|
38
|
Massage Envy
|
195
|
193
|
388
|
39
|
Snowfox
|
193
|
700
|
893
|
40
|
Wendy’s
|
188
|
62
|
250
|
41
|
KFC
|
184
|
253
|
437
|
42
|
Huntington Learning Center
|
183
|
56
|
239
|
43
|
Cold Stone Creamery
|
174
|
389
|
563
|
44
|
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|
171
|
387
|
558
|
45
|
Wingstop
|
171
|
74
|
245
|
46
|
DQ Treat
|
165
|
743
|
908
|
47
|
European Wax Center
|
162
|
95
|
257
|
48
|
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
|
156
|
512
|
668
|
49
|
GNC Live Well
|
155
|
225
|
380
|
50
|
Keystone Insurers Group
|
154
|
234
|
388
SOURCE: FRANdata
Top 50 Brands by Percentage of Multi-Unit Franchisees
|
RANK
|
BRAND
|
% MULTI-
UNIT
ZEES
|
MULTI-
UNIT
ZEES
|
SINGLE-
UNIT
ZEES
|
GRAND
TOTAL
|
1
|
Five Guys
|
97.87%
|
92
|
2
|
94
|
2
|
Freshii
|
96.30%
|
52
|
2
|
54
|
3
|
Palm Beach Tan
|
93.10%
|
27
|
2
|
29
|
4
|
Panera Bread
|
93.10%
|
27
|
2
|
29
|
5
|
Jack in the Box
|
91.46%
|
75
|
7
|
82
|
6
|
Smartstyle
|
91.20%
|
114
|
11
|
125
|
7
|
Miracle-Ear
|
88.35%
|
91
|
12
|
103
|
8
|
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|
85.71%
|
30
|
5
|
35
|
9
|
McDonald’s
|
83.89%
|
1,718
|
330
|
2,048
|
10
|
Frontier Adjusters
|
80.00%
|
104
|
26
|
130
|
11
|
Tide Cleaners
|
80.00%
|
20
|
5
|
25
|
12
|
Cost Cutters Family Hair Salon
|
77.78%
|
70
|
20
|
90
|
13
|
Michelin Commercial Service Network
|
77.42%
|
24
|
7
|
31
|
14
|
Huntington Learning Center
|
76.57%
|
183
|
56
|
239
|
15
|
Wendy’s
|
75.20%
|
188
|
62
|
250
|
16
|
Godfather’s Pizza
|
75.13%
|
142
|
47
|
189
|
17
|
Barberitos
|
72.97%
|
27
|
10
|
37
|
18
|
Blaze Pizza
|
72.58%
|
45
|
17
|
62
|
19
|
Sport Clips
|
70.93%
|
283
|
116
|
399
|
20
|
Supercuts
|
70.67%
|
265
|
110
|
375
|
21
|
Great Clips
|
70.52%
|
579
|
242
|
821
|
22
|
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
|
70.45%
|
31
|
13
|
44
|
23
|
Valvoline Instant Oil Change
|
70.37%
|
38
|
16
|
54
|
24
|
Bojangles
|
70.00%
|
42
|
18
|
60
|
25
|
Playa Bowls
|
70.00%
|
21
|
9
|
30
|
26
|
Wingstop
|
69.80%
|
171
|
74
|
245
|
27
|
Sola Salon Studios
|
69.70%
|
92
|
40
|
132
|
28
|
Domino’s Pizza
|
69.66%
|
489
|
213
|
702
|
29
|
Burn Boot Camp
|
68.20%
|
148
|
69
|
217
|
30
|
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
|
67.91%
|
347
|
164
|
511
|
31
|
PacLease
|
67.31%
|
35
|
17
|
52
|
32
|
Penn Station East Coast Subs
|
67.14%
|
47
|
23
|
70
|
33
|
Captain D’s
|
67.02%
|
63
|
31
|
94
|
34
|
Checkers & Rally’s
|
66.67%
|
24
|
12
|
36
|
35
|
Sotheby’s International Realty
|
65.94%
|
91
|
47
|
138
|
36
|
Budget Car Rental
|
64.86%
|
24
|
13
|
37
|
37
|
Carl’s Jr.
|
64.71%
|
55
|
30
|
85
|
38
|
Avis
|
63.89%
|
23
|
13
|
36
|
39
|
Little Caesars
|
63.84%
|
475
|
269
|
744
|
40
|
Hardee’s
|
63.64%
|
56
|
32
|
88
|
41
|
European Wax Center
|
63.04%
|
162
|
95
|
257
|
42
|
HomeSmart
|
62.90%
|
39
|
23
|
62
|
43
|
Pandora
|
62.22%
|
28
|
17
|
45
|
44
|
McAlister’s Deli
|
61.54%
|
32
|
20
|
52
|
45
|
Freedom Boat Club
|
61.22%
|
30
|
19
|
49
|
46
|
Burger King
|
60.51%
|
259
|
169
|
428
|
47
|
RNR Tire Express
|
60.00%
|
15
|
10
|
25
|
48
|
Jersey Mike’s Subs
|
58.44%
|
322
|
229
|
551
|
49
|
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
|
58.33%
|
28
|
20
|
48
|
50
|
Sun Tan City
|
57.89%
|
22
|
16
|
38
SOURCE: FRANdata. Brands with 25 or fewer franchisees were excluded.
