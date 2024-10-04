 Top 50 Brands of 2024 by Number of Multi-Unit Franchisees

Featured in: Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine: Issue 3, 2024

RANK

BRAND

MULTI-UNIT

ZEES

SINGLE-UNIT

ZEES

GRAND

TOTAL

1

Subway

3,194

4,054

7,248

2

McDonald’s

1,718

330

2,048

3

The UPS Store

882

2,416

3,298

4

AFC

834

1,937

2,771

5

Dunkin’

791

1,108

1,899

6

Ace Hardware

595

2,414

3,009

7

RE/MAX

581

765

1,346

8

Great Clips

579

242

821

9

Health Mart Pharmacy

558

3,190

3,748

10

H&R Block

522

624

1,146

11

Ameriprise Financial 

503

2,160

2,663

12

Keller Williams

497

785

1,282

13

Liberty Tax Service

492

680

1,172

14

Domino’s Pizza

489

213

702

15

Little Caesars

475

269

744

16

Vision Source

430

2,035

2,465

17

DQ Grill & Chill

394

1,098

1,492

18

Hissho Sushi

377

496

873

19

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

347

164

511

20

Jimmy John’s

341

754

1,095

21

Chick-fil-A

338

1,557

1,895

22

Baskin-Robbins

323

979

1302

23

Jersey Mike’s Subs

322

229

551

24

Anytime Fitness

317

1,483

1,800

25

Century 21

317

640

957

26

Sport Clips

283

116

399

27

Supercuts

265

110

375

28

Servpro

261

695

956

29

Burger King

259

169

428

30

Firehouse Subs

247

225

472

31

Taco Bell

225

207

432

32

Sonic

219

307

526

33

Edible

214

279

493

34

Papa John’s

213

328

541

35

Coldwell Banker

212

425

637

36

Smoothie King

201

241

442

37

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza

198

207

405

38

Massage Envy

195

193

388

39

Snowfox

193

700

893

40

Wendy’s

188

62

250

41

KFC

184

253

437

42

Huntington Learning Center

183

56

239

43

Cold Stone Creamery

174

389

563

44

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

171

387

558

45

Wingstop

171

74

245

46

DQ Treat

165

743

908

47

European Wax Center

162

95

257

48

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

156

512

668

49

GNC Live Well

155

225

380

50

Keystone Insurers Group

154

234

388

SOURCE: FRANdata

Top 50 Brands by Percentage of Multi-Unit Franchisees

RANK

BRAND

% MULTI-

UNIT

ZEES

MULTI-

UNIT

ZEES

SINGLE-

UNIT

ZEES

GRAND

TOTAL

1

Five Guys 

97.87%

92

2

94

2

Freshii

96.30%

52

2

54

3

Palm Beach Tan

93.10%

27

2

29

4

Panera Bread

93.10%

27

2

29

5

Jack in the Box

91.46%

75

7

82

6

Smartstyle

91.20%

114

11

125

7

Miracle-Ear

88.35%

91

12

103

8

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar 

85.71%

30

5

35

9

McDonald’s

83.89%

1,718

330

2,048

10

Frontier Adjusters

80.00%

104

26

130

11

Tide Cleaners

80.00%

20

5

25

12

Cost Cutters Family Hair Salon

77.78%

70

20

90

13

Michelin Commercial Service Network

77.42%

24

7

31

14

Huntington Learning Center

76.57%

183

56

239

15

Wendy’s

75.20%

188

62

250

16

Godfather’s Pizza

75.13%

142

47

189

17

Barberitos

72.97%

27

10

37

18

Blaze Pizza

72.58%

45

17

62

19

Sport Clips

70.93%

283

116

399

20

Supercuts

70.67%

265

110

375

21

Great Clips

70.52%

579

242

821

22

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

70.45%

31

13

44

23

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

70.37%

38

16

54

24

Bojangles

70.00%

42

18

60

25

Playa Bowls

70.00%

21

9

30

26

Wingstop

69.80%

171

74

245

27

Sola Salon Studios

69.70%

92

40

132

28

Domino’s Pizza

69.66%

489

213

702

29

Burn Boot Camp

68.20%

148

69

217

30

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

67.91%

347

164

511

31

PacLease

67.31%

35

17

52

32

Penn Station East Coast Subs

67.14%

47

23

70

33

Captain D’s

67.02%

63

31

94

34

Checkers & Rally’s

66.67%

24

12

36

35

Sotheby’s International Realty

65.94%

91

47

138

36

Budget Car Rental

64.86%

24

13

37

37

Carl’s Jr.

64.71%

55

30

85

38

Avis

63.89%

23

13

36

39

Little Caesars

63.84%

475

269

744

40

Hardee’s

63.64%

56

32

88

41

European Wax Center

63.04%

162

95

257

42

HomeSmart

62.90%

39

23

62

43

Pandora

62.22%

28

17

45

44

McAlister’s Deli

61.54%

32

20

52

45

Freedom Boat Club

61.22%

30

19

49

46

Burger King

60.51%

259

169

428

47

RNR Tire Express

60.00%

15

10

25

48

Jersey Mike’s Subs

58.44%

322

229

551

49

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

58.33%

28

20

48

50

Sun Tan City

57.89%

22

16

38

SOURCE: FRANdata. Brands with 25 or fewer franchisees were excluded.

Published: October 4th, 2024

Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine: Issue 3, 2024
