Trio To Introduce Zaxby's to Maryland

Curtis and Teresa Snyder, along with Teresa's father, Thomas Mitchell, have signed a territory agreement to open three Zaxby's locations along Maryland's Eastern Shore. The first Zaxby's in Maryland is slated to open in Cambridge in late 2025 with additional locations in Easton and West Ocean City/Berlin to follow.

Curtis Snyder, a local attorney and real estate developer, is enthusiastic about pioneering Zaxbys into a new market.

"We've always wanted to bring something special to the Eastern Shore, and Zaxby's is the perfect fit," he says. "The quality of the product, combined with the brand's growth strategy, convinced us this was the right move. Maryland residents, along with travelers from Baltimore and D.C. heading to the shore, are going to love it.'

The family's real estate development company, which focuses on residential and commercial projects along the Eastern Shore, is diversifying into the QSR sector. After enjoying Zaxby's during a family trip to Fort Mill, South Carolina, the trio were drawn to the brand's strong presence in the growing boneless chicken market.

"We are thrilled to expand Zaxby's into Maryland with Curtis, Teresa, and Thomas leading the charge," said Mike Mettler, Zaxby's chief development officer. "Their commitment to their community and dedication to delivering a high-quality experience for customers perfectly aligns with Zaxby's values. We look forward to seeing them grow the brand on the Eastern Shore."

The first Maryland Zaxby's location will be built near Walmart in Cambridge with a modern farmhouse design. Another location is planned near a new hospital development in Easton, and the third will be located in the West Ocean City/Berlin area. In the long term, the family aims to expand further into Maryland with potential plans for future locations in Salisbury.