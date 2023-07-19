Tropical Smoothie Cafe Reports Strong Mid-Year Growth

Tropical Smoothie Cafe (TSC) ended Q2 with an increase in YOY same-store sales and YTD openings. With 90 new cafes opened through Q2 this year—70% by existing franchisees—TSC is quickly approaching 1,300 locations nationwide.

“We are immensely proud of the growth we’ve seen through the first half of 2023,” said TSC CEO Charles Watson. “Our incredible franchisees are the heart and soul of the brand.” The brand also won “Best Loyalty App” at Franchise Update Media’s 2023 Franchise Innovation Awards.

Last month, the brand’s largest franchisee, DYNE Hospitality Group, opened its 100th TSC location, in Little Rock, Arkansas. “Our 100th opening was highly anticipated by not only by us, but by the entire Tropical Smoothie Cafe system,” said Glen Johnson, co-founder of DYNE with Nick Crouch. “We couldn’t be more grateful for the support they’ve given us over the years.”