Trust employees to innovate and experiment

When 1 or 2 stores are on the line, the owner-operator can make all the decisions, but as the number of units increase, some responsibility must shift to trusted employees. It can be a difficult transition for multi-unit operators, who are putting in long hours to build a business and a legacy for themselves and their families. However, allowing staff members the freedom to innovate and experiment can set the organization up for long-term success.

• Gary Avants is founder and president of Avants Management Group, which operates 35 Zaxby’s

“We have bi-weekly meetings to keep clear lines of communication open at all times. We want managers to find solutions to problems instead of leadership just pointing them out. In our meetings, we discuss the issues with our team and how we can offer support and tools for them to deploy their own solutions.”

• Michael T. Fay is CEO of MTF Companies, which operates 25 Subways, 11 Little Medical Schools, 3 Overtime Athletics, and 1 Flex Enrichment

“Typically, we have a conversation about the idea or experiment, the desired outcome, and the backup (in the event it doesn’t work). From there, I am good. It’s more about a discussion than approval. Hire smart people and then let them be smart and try new ideas. We can always fix it. Most of the evolution of this business is from others, not me.”

• Roger Wagner is chief operating officer of BRG, M2R, and W2B, which together operate 20 Burger Kings, 12 Moe’s Southwest Grills, and 5 Tropical Smoothie Cafes

“Creating synergistic relationships. The more people involved in the decision-making process, the better the outcome tends to be. I also try to allow my team members to become as entrenched and knowledgeable in their fields as possible. It really allows me to release the reins. It doesn’t always have to go my way as long as our team ends up getting the right result in the end.”

• Jeremy Music is a franchisee of Front Porch Coffee, which operates 16 Scooter’s Coffees, 1 Wingstop, and 1 Billy Sims BBQ

“We give our employees goals and we give them that latitude to make decisions depending on what level of management they’re at. We definitely empower our employees to let us know if there’s something that we can do better.”

• Talisin Burton is the managing member of Burton Foods, which owns 14 Dunkin’, 1 Baskin-Robbins, and 1 Jimmy John’s

“With trust comes the ability for the team to try things and fail without the thought that it was negligent.”