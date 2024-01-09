TWG Management to develop 5 Twin Peaks units

Tom and Matt Graziano of TWG Management Co. Inc. have committed to opening five Twin Peaks units in northern New Jersey.

The Grazianos have been top-ranked franchisees for more than 15 different brands. With more than 30 years in the industry, they have developed a team that brings extensive experience across full-service, casual dining and QSR concepts.

"We're thrilled to be a part of Twin Peaks' incredible growth and look forward to expanding the brand's presence in New Jersey," Tom Graziano said. "Being a veteran restaurateur, you understand what makes a restaurant experience unique and memorable."

Twin Peaks offers wall-to-wall TV coverage of major sporting events as well as a robust food and beverage menu, and service is provided by the Twin Peaks Girls.

"We couldn't have found better partners than Tom and Matt Graziano to oversee Twin Peaks' expansion throughout northern New Jersey," said Joe Hummel, CEO of Twin Peaks. "With such successful operators who have a great local reputation at the helm, we're confident that the team will deliver a phenomenal experience to their guests as we continue to grow the ultimate sports lodge across the nation."