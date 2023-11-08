Unleash the transformational power of positivity

People want to be around uplifting individuals, including leaders who make them feel better about the world and help them see the opportunity in nearly any situation. Such positive leadership helps employees feel better about themselves today and in the future. Through their actions, strong leaders teach employees how to have a more positive mindset. It is a superpower of great leaders.

A simple positivity test

The concept of the “power of positivity” revolves around the idea that maintaining a positive mindset and attitude can lead to better outcomes in various aspects of life.

One of my biggest pet peeves is how most people respond to the question, “How are you?” Nearly everyone responds with “Fine” or “So far, so good.” What are they waiting for? Something bad to happen? They woke up today. Most people need to be more grateful for the things they have or where they are versus focusing on the things they don’t have or where they are not.

I tell (some may say lecture) my employees that their answers to the question “How are you?” should be “Fantastic!” “Amazing!” “Great!” We all have a few close friends, family, and a therapist with whom we share weightier things when we need to. The rest of the world doesn’t need to know. And it is a fact that the more we say we are fantastic, the more we will feel it and believe it. What you talk about, you bring about.

I also ask my employees, “Who retains more clients? The person who is fine or the person who is fantastic? Who do you think charges more? The person who responds, ‘So far, so good,’ or the person who responds, ‘Amazing?’” There is nothing more magnetic than people who constantly have a positive attitude. And it is something that naturally enhances every customer’s experience.

Positive emotions and a positive outlook can contribute to a stronger immune system, better cardiovascular health, and overall longevity. We’ve known for years that stress, often linked to negativity, can lead to numerous health complications. Positive individuals tend to experience lower rates of depression and anxiety. They also generally demonstrate higher levels of resilience and are better equipped to handle challenges and setbacks.

Positivity can lead to better interpersonal relationships. Positive individuals are often more liked and trusted and are seen as more reliable. Positive thinking can foster a broader and more flexible cognitive perspective, enhancing problem-solving capabilities and creativity, which can lead to more productive teams both in and outside the workplace. In addition, a positive attitude often leads to increased motivation and a drive to achieve one’s goals. These aren’t merely “happy little ideas.” They are backed by science.

John R. DiJulius III, author of The Customer Service Revolution, is president of The DiJulius Group, a customer service consulting firm that works with companies including Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Ritz-Carlton, Nestle, PwC, Lexus, and many more. Contact him at 216-839-1430 or info@thedijuliusgroup.com.