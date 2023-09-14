U.S. Air Force Veteran Family Opens Office Pride Cleaning Franchise

Deborah Kennedy and her family have launched Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Springfield-Woodbridge, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise serving businesses in East Virginia.

The family members are Deborah and Marshall Kennedy and their daughters Chikara Kennedy, Niki Scott, and Kalesha Hester. The five work together to provide a full range of janitorial services for industries that have a focus on military, government, medical, educational, religious, and financial facilities in the local and surrounding areas.

Before joining Office Pride, four of the five family members served in the U.S. Air Force and are experienced at working with large companies and the federal government.

“Our goal is to earn the trust and respect of our community, colleagues, and partners to become the commercial cleaning service provider of choice in our territory—one ZIP Code at a time,” said Niki Scott, one of the family members involved in the franchise. “Our business philosophy is, ‘We are all in this together.’ We are personally invested in the cleanliness of every facility we service,” she added.

Those services include touchless sanitizing, sweeping and vacuuming, wet and dry mopping, secure trash removal, restroom sanitization, disinfection, dusting, blinds cleaning, restroom replenishment, glass cleaning and the cleaning of walls, ceilings, and baseboards.

“We understand what it means to entrust the keys to your business to someone else and we will work every day to earn that trust and keep you and your team healthy and safe at work,” said Chikara Kennedy.

Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services, based in Palm Harbor, Florida, is a 30-year-old brand serving more than 300 cities, and has cleaned nearly 2 million offices.