 Utah Smashburger Operator Signs New 5-Store Agreement
By: Kerry Pipes | 176 Reads |

Multi-unit Smashburger operator Michael Walker has signed a new five-unit development deal with the fast-casual burger brand that will see him further expand its presence in Utah. Walker, who operates his franchises through his Zuvachs, LLC, already has three Smashburger locations operating. Additionally, he is preparing to open Fazoli’s locations that are part of a separate 5-unit deal he has for the Greater Salt Lake City market.

“From the moment I took my first bite into Smashburger’s signature smashed patty, I knew we had found a brand that shared our passion for quality, flavor, and innovation. The brand’s commitment to using fresh, premium ingredients and their dedication to handcrafting each burger with precision sets them apart in the fast casual industry,” said Walker. “Smashburger continues to show immense growth potential due to the increased consumer demand for a modern customer experience. We are thrilled to be leading the brand’s expansion in Salt Lake City!”

Walker got his start in franchising as a general manager for Sonic Drive-In before going on to hold managerial positions in several other brands. Walker and his business partners, Ralph Bohn, Joe Carpenter, and Melanie Castillo, launched Zuvachs, LLC, in 2019 and acquired their first Smashburger location in Lehi, Utah.

Published: June 21st, 2023

