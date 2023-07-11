 VAAP Management Opening First of 5 Curry Up Now Locations in North Carolina
Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins multi-unit franchisee VAAP Management is bringing two Curry Up Now restaurants to the Durham and Chapel Hill markets. The Durham location will be the Indian fast-casual brand’s first in the state of North Carolina and is set to open later this summer. The Chapel Hill location should be open by the end of the year.

“We’ve been excited about bringing the explosive Indian flavors that Curry Up Now is known for to the area, and now we have two prime locations to do exactly that,” said VAAP Management member and franchisee Pathik Patel. “This area is so diverse and so passionate about new flavors and concepts. We have no doubts that Curry Up Now is going to take North Carolina by storm.”

The seasoned Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins operators are part of the family-owned VAAP Management team that is adding Curry Up Now to its portfolio of brands to take advantage of traffic at different times of the day.

VAAP Management has an agreement to open five Curry Up Now locations in the area.

Published: July 11th, 2023

