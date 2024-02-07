Virentes Partners to open 15 Sweet Paris units

Virentes Partners Group has entered into a 15-unit deal to bring Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café locations to Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

One store is expected to open this year while all 15 are expected to open over the next eight years across the greater Orlando area, Jacksonville, and the Tampa Bay area in Florida, Raleigh and the Piedmont Triangle in North Carolina, and the greater Nashville area, including Franklin, in Tennessee.

"The territories that will be developed by the Virentes Partners Group are truly premium markets and the fastest growing cities in the Southeastern U.S.," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "We are excited to welcome these three families with ample business experience to Sweet Paris and watch them thrive in these three untapped states."

The Virentes Partners Group is a multi-family organization that invests in branded concepts and has more than 100 years of combined experience as operators of businesses, including food and beverage. The roots of Virentes Partners dates to 1983.

The group is headquartered in South Carolina with an additional hospitality base in Florida. The three families that comprise Virentes are each serial entrepreneurs with a proven track record of scaling many businesses, including other multi-unit concepts. After researching more than 50 food and beverage concepts, the Virentes Partners Group chose Sweet Paris because of its unique product offering.

"The Chavez family and its extremely talented management team have built an incredible brand that has endured and grown for more than a decade in varying economies and states," said Jim D'Aquila, the managing member of Virentes Partners Group. "We are excited to introduce Sweet Paris into new territories. The festive atmosphere within a Sweet Paris location, the proficiency of the operations, and the extraordinarily wonderful culinary offerings and hospitality set Sweet Paris apart from other concepts in the restaurant industry. With table side food delivery, its chandeliers overhead, Venetian plaster walls, marble tables, plated food and silverware, it is almost a misnomer to label it as QSR."