Webinar: Maximize Office Leasing Potential with PropTech

A webinar on using proptech to make the most out of your commercial real estate is scheduled for next Tuesday, October 24, at 1 pm Eastern time. Learn more and register here.

Leasing is the lifeblood of commercial real estate. It is one of the top priorities of building owners and managers even in the best of times. In this volatile market, it is critical to use every advantage to boost a property’s leasing potential and keep buildings leased up. That advantage can come in the form of technology, both in the new features that a building can be equipped with and the data it can collect.

This webinar will feature an in-depth discussion about how technology can specifically be used to improve leasing in office buildings. Discussion topics will include the following:

What kinds of building improvements can make an office more attractive

What kinds of data can be used help make marketing and lease negotiations more effective?

How technology can make a building more engaging and productive to occupiers

How to determine which technologies will provide the most benefit for their cost

The speakers will be Ajay Kapoor, CEO of TouchSource, and Franco Faraudo, co-founder and editor of Propmodo.