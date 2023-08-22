Wendy's & Flynn Restaurant Group Announce Master Franchise Deal for Australia

The Wendy’s Company has signed a new master franchise agreement with the Flynn Restaurant Group (FRG) to develop 200 Wendy’s restaurants in Australia through 2034 through a combination of equity stores and sub-franchise partners. Growth is expected to come primarily after 2025, according to the announcement. FRG will serve as the exclusive master franchisee in the country.

The news follows a June announcement that private equity investor Allegro Funds sold Pizza Hut Australia to FRG. The deal, which marked FRG’s first international expansion, added Allegro’s 260 Pizza Huts to the San Francisco-based franchisee, which already operated 945 Pizza Huts in the U.S. at the time.

Abigail Pringle, Wendy’s CDO and president of international, said, “Australia is a strategic market for long-term growth for Wendy’s. We are confident that Flynn Restaurant Group is the right partner to unlock growth for Wendy’s in Australia.”

Ron Bellamy, FRG’s chief operating officer, said, “We couldn’t be more excited about expanding our partnership with Wendy’s. It is a tremendous brand with significant untapped potential outside of the U.S. We think it is an especially great fit for Australia, given the savvy nature of the Australian consumer. We look forward to expanding the brand in the market.”

In addition to Wendy’s and Pizza Hut, FRG’s brands include Applebee’s, Taco Bell, Panera, and Arby’s in the U.S. Its Wendy’s franchise organization, Wend American, operates nearly 200 Wendy’s restaurants across five states. In total, FRG operates 2,600 restaurants, employs 75,000, and generates $4.2 billion in annual sales.