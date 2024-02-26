What are your operations team's key roles and objectives at Altitude Trampoline Park, and how do you support them?

At Altitude Trampoline Parks, we aim high to ensure that all franchisees “Experience the Altitude Difference,” which consists of a trusted business model, a clear path to ownership, and the constant supply of support and resources. The operations team is responsible for guiding franchisees through the ownership process, connecting them with seasoned owners to share the best practices and national vendors and manufacturers that provide a mix of revenue opportunities for individual parks.

Because identifying target audiences and securing large warehouse spaces are not easy tasks, Altitude franchisees are backed with the support and tactical thinking of the operations team to power the franchise journey. In this way, the corporate management team and I are always looking to form relationships with companies that can potentially decrease the cost and stress of operating a park while continuing to uphold the standards of a premium trampoline park venue.

The role of the operations team does not end after the opening of a park. Instead, we continuously work to ensure the businesses are running as efficiently as possible. Throughout the franchisee journey, owners are presented with a plethora of operational add-ons that have proven to be successful at specific locations, such as gamification with virtual reality, membership programs, and website tech support. Each month, we share webinars to celebrate victories within the company, such as impressive sales or great guest reviews at specific locations. We also give company-wide updates to bridge the gap between the franchisor and franchisee.

The operations team is responsible for presenting franchisees with our best-in-industry online training systems that aim to retain employees, increase safety precautions, and improve customer service. Additionally, we hold an annual convention, which gives me the opportunity to express my gratitude for the hard work of all owners and general managers in person and offer support by providing insights for driving sales. At the convention, we offer an expansive trade show featuring our vendors and various presentations from guest speakers with a strong understanding of franchise management.

I enjoy assisting the operations team in implementing the most effective business practices and supporting franchisees in their day-to-day tasks. Through clear communication and collaboration, we have been able to foster an environment of strong teamwork, sparking a passion in franchisees to sign multiple units and driving the franchise to nearly 100 locations. We truly credit the operations team with supporting Altitude Trampoline Parks in its growth as one of the leading family-friendly entertainment franchises with parks that are centrally located, easily accessible, and budget-friendly centers for family fun.