What are your operations team's key roles and objectives at Häagen-Dazs, and how do you support them?

At Häagen-Dazs, we prioritize three key areas of support across our operational teams: brand reputation, sales and revenue growth, and training.

Twice a year, we conduct brand inspections that focus on key elements, such as service, cleanliness, and overall environment within our shops. Our Mystery Shopper program allows us to gauge and enhance the customer experience when visiting our shop locations. We also closely analyze the overall ratings and feedback on platforms like Google, Yelp, and Uber Eats, which allows us to provide necessary support and follow-ups based on the results.

On a national and local level, we work to empower our team members by educating and supporting them on all upcoming brand marketing initiatives, closely monitoring inventory, utilities, and cost control support. We provide effective strategies to help drive foot traffic whether it’s in a traditional storefront or a nontraditional location.

Continuous hands-on and in-shop training for our owners, shop managers, and frontline team are integral to our brand’s reputation, which is why we offer our Häagen-Dazs University training program. This includes a comprehensive brand overview, app tools, training videos, and operational manuals for service excellence—all aimed at supporting our operational teams.