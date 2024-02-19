What are your operations team's key roles and objectives at The Cleaning Authority, and how do you support them?

At the core of The Cleaning Authority’s operations is a team of business coaches committed to upholding our mission to positively impact the quality of life for our customers, employees, and franchise owners. Our business coaches, who are also experienced franchisees, are dedicated to securing the network’s collective success and are key players in helping push forward the brand’s vision to be the dominant residential cleaning franchise in our markets. To achieve this, we have implemented a new regional support structure, pairing business coaches with both new and existing franchisees for personalized mentorship and guidance.

This company-wide support structure begins the moment a franchisee signs and continues in the weeks leading up to and through new franchise training. During training, new owners are briefed on the standardized processes that have been carefully perfected over the past 25 years of business. These processes include our Detail-Clean Rotation System and Professional House Cleaning Checklist, which ensure that each of our customers receive thorough, quality service every visit.

After training, franchisees transition over to the freshman coach, Matt Canonica, to build a strong foundation, so franchisees execute the system and allow the business to grow and scale. We rely on data and operational KPIs to drive strategic decisions during coaching calls.

Franchise owners then transition over to sophomore support, led by Barry Newberg, business coach. He elevates the franchisee’s business into a finely tuned machine and coaches new owners to follow a roadmap, ensuring that certain benchmarks are met along the way.

After a franchisee is in business for 24–30 months, a dedicated regional business coach provides continued support and mentorship. Each business coach reaches out to the franchisees in their respective area with one-on-one counseling occurring weekly or on a quarterly basis to ensure they operate at the highest level.

By working closely with a dedicated team of business coaches, franchise owners can harness the expertise of fellow owners to propel their businesses forward. Coaches help identify areas for improvement, celebrate successes, and provide skills and knowledge needed to exceed customer expectations.

Our business coaches and regional support structure play a pivotal role in our collective success. By focusing on dedicated and robust training, quality control measures, and a culture that values the input of our operators, we have been able to maintain a high level of achievement. We remain dedicated to ensuring a consistently exceptional experience for our customers and franchisees.