What I Learned While Working For Coach John Wooden

My first job out of college was working as Coach John Wooden’s assistant, demonstrator, and driver. During our many hours together, I gained valuable insights into achieving lasting success and fulfillment. He emphasized redefining success by valuing effort over mere results. Personal growth, learning, and ongoing progress, according to Wooden, form the essence of true success.

Starting something new can be daunting. Coach stressed the importance of overcoming fear and procrastination. He believed that taking action despite uncertainties was pivotal. Adequate preparation, readiness for opportunities, and avoiding hasty decisions contribute significantly to achieving positive outcomes. He famously said, “Be quick but don’t hurry.”

Improvement was a recurring theme in Wooden's teachings. He emphasized continuous self-improvement and making a positive impact on others. Tracking personal progress, setting attainable goals, and surrounding oneself with like-minded individuals are key steps toward ongoing growth and success.

Wooden's wisdom extended to motivation, which he believed should be intrinsic. He emphasized the importance of cultivating inner motivation driven by positivity, confidence, and consistent effort. According to him, internal motivation is more enduring and powerful than relying solely on external rewards.

For Wooden, failure was a valuable source of growth. He encouraged taking action, learning from mistakes, and embracing failures as opportunities for personal development. Recognizing that mistakes pave the way for improvement and growth was a fundamental aspect of his philosophy.

Character held a central place in Wooden's teachings. He stressed the significance of doing the right thing, expressing gratitude, having faith, and contributing positively to one's community. Character, in his view, forms the bedrock of success.

Contributing to a larger purpose and the community was another vital principle for Wooden. He believed in selflessness and the idea of giving without expecting anything in return. Being a positive force in the lives of others and making meaningful contributions to the community were essential tenets of his philosophy.

One of the cornerstones of Coach Wooden's philosophy is industriousness. He underscored the significance of hard work, dedication, and putting in the right effort. He viewed success as a result of consistent effort, rather than relying on luck. Developing effective work habits, maintaining consistency, and upholding high standards are fundamental to achieving sustained success.

The other cornerstone is enthusiasm. He believed that having a passion for one's work, maintaining a positive outlook, and deriving joy from tasks not only leads to personal success but also positively influences others. Embracing tasks with enthusiasm rather than complaining fosters a productive and constructive approach.

Most people understand the concepts of being industrious and having enthusiasm for their work. But here is where I believe is the secret - if you work hard, but don't love what you do, it becomes boring. If you are enthusiastic, but don’t really do anything, it leads to unrealized potential. Only through a blend of being industrious and enthusiastic does sustainable success become attainable.

Coach Wooden's teachings guide us towards a path of personal growth, dedicated effort, positive values, and community engagement. His principles encourage us to redefine success based on effort, embrace failure as a steppingstone, nurture enthusiasm and motivation, uphold strong character, and contribute positively to our communities. Wooden's philosophy offers a comprehensive approach to achieving lasting success and fulfillment.

Coach Wooden’s quote that had the most impact on me is: “Success is the peace of mind that you have done your very best.”

Aaron Locks is CEO and founder of the National Academy of Athletics. He has an extensive history of sports administration and instruction. Aaron grew up playing many team sports and as a college basketball player he knows how to compete and what it takes to be a winner on and off the field of competition.