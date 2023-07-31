What Tech Trends Are You Seeing in Development at Batteries Plus?

Technology has long been an important part of building and growing a successful franchise brand. Keeping up with and adapting to the changes in technology can be just as important for brand leaders. Today, technology is changing more rapidly than ever before and nowhere is that more evident than in franchise development.

We asked Joe Malmuth, Chief Franchising Officer at Batteries Plus, “What tech trends are you seeing in franchise development, and how are you responding?”

Technology is transforming the franchise development landscape, and staying on top of these trends is essential for franchise growth. One trend that is gaining traction is the use of AI tools to generate leads and analyze consumer behavior. AI can help identify potential franchisees by analyzing their online activity and matching them with the franchisor's buyer personas. This technology can also provide insights into the effectiveness of various marketing strategies, allowing for more targeted and efficient campaigns.

AI-powered relationship generation is a growing trend in the franchise development industry.

Traditionally, building relationships with potential franchisees has been a time-consuming and

labor-intensive process, requiring a lot of outreach and follow-up. However, emerging AI-powered tools will become available that can help automate this process and streamline lead generation. One advantage of AI-powered relationship generation is that it can help franchise development teams scale their outreach efforts more efficiently. By automating certain tasks and using data analytics to identify the most promising leads, AI tools can free up more time for franchise development professionals to focus on building relationships with qualified prospects.

Regarding the impact of AI on franchise development, it's important to acknowledge that some people are concerned that AI will eliminate jobs. While AI has the potential to automate certain tasks, it's important to note that these jobs are often limited to specific sectors or employment types. In fact, many experts believe that AI will actually create new jobs and opportunities in the long run.

To stay ahead of the potential job losses that could be caused by AI, one strategy is to pursue hyper specialization. By becoming an expert in a particular area or skill set, you can make yourself more valuable and less susceptible to being replaced by AI. For example, obtaining a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) designation can demonstrate your expertise in the field and make you more attractive to potential employers. AI is still in its early stages, and it's unlikely that it will be able to replace humans entirely in most franchise development roles anytime soon. Instead, AI-powered relationship generation has the potential to be a valuable tool for franchise development professionals by leveraging the power of data analytics and machine learning, which will ultimately help grow brands and expand their reach.

Joe Malmuth is Chief Franchising Officer at Batteries Plus and a member of the Franchise Leadership & Development Conference Advisory Board.








