What Tech Trends Are You Seeing in Development at Home Franchise Brands?

We asked Jonathan Thiessen, Chief Development Officer at Home Franchise Concepts, “What tech trends are you seeing in franchise development, and how are you responding?”

In today’s world, technology must be a cornerstone of every business, especially franchised businesses. Consumers expect to get the products and services they are looking for in a quick and convenient manner. Technology is a key component in meeting rapidly changing consumer preferences and driving operational efficiency and revenue.

The home service industry has seen significant growth in the past several years. Keeping up with the demand using innovative improvements has proven to be a challenge we have successfully taken on. As the home service industry continues on an upward trajectory in 2023, there are a few key trends franchisors should keep in mind to successfully meet the needs of consumers.

• Rise of on-demand services and elevated customer experience. Customers expect friendly and knowledgeable providers in addition to quick and efficient assistance. This year, we’ll see more franchises offering on-demand services where customers can book with just a few clicks on their phone. Franchises that can deliver a consistently positive customer experience will be able to differentiate themselves in a crowded market.

• Digital innovation with virtual reality. Home service franchises must continue to evolve and work to perfect their immersive and interactive experience capabilities, which we’ve implemented with Bath Tune-Up’s exclusive design tool. From online booking systems to mobile apps, customers expect home service franchises to have an online presence that simplifies operations. Beyond that, virtual and augmented reality are frequent requests from customers. Their desire to use virtual reality technology stems from the need to visually picture their space with new kitchen appliances or a bathroom remodel.

• Integration of smart home technologies. Smart home technologies, including window treatments and appliances, are becoming increasingly popular. Brands should integrate these technologies into their offerings to provide a more comprehensive and convenient service to customers. The integration of technology will allow homeowners to control and monitor their home from anywhere, a significant trend in the home service industry we’re leaning into with our Budget Blinds brand.

Moving forward, we’ll continue prioritizing technology to ensure we’re meeting the expectations of consumers and leveraging it as a competitive edge in today’s market. Strengthening our technology-driven capabilities is a key part of our growth strategy. We are implementing advances across our portfolio of brands and positioning them to thrive in this rapidly evolving industry.