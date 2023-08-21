What tech trends are you seeing in franchise development at Little Caesars?

We asked Patrick Cunningham, Vice President of Development at Little Caesars, “What tech trends are you seeing in franchise development, and how are you responding?”

Technology can drive operational efficiency at the store level and, if used properly, also can help franchisors meet rapidly changing consumer preferences, allowing brands to become more adaptable.

Consumers want to access their favorite products how and when they want with convenience and accessibility more important than ever. Brands are leveraging technology to streamline operations to meet these needs. They are adding new advancements to their business model to create simplified back-of-house processes and enhanced pickup and delivery systems. This not only helps us create a more seamless experience for guests, it also benefits operators by reducing labor and driving better margins.

Strengthening our proprietary technology is a key part of our growth strategy that helps us maintain a competitive edge. For example, the launch of our Pizza Portal pickup was a huge step forward not only for the brand, but also for the pizza industry. We created the QSR industry’s first heated, self-service mobile pickup station. This has improved the various ways guests can access their favorite products without sacrificing quality. Our store lobbies are equipped with multiple Pizza Portals. These offer consumers onsite self-service so they can quickly receive their food, whether they’ve ordered online, through the app, or through third-party delivery.

Because digital sales are an important component of QSR brands’ revenue, franchisors focus heavily on the continuous evolution of their mobile apps. Personalized, customizable, and accessible experiences are key. Chains do whatever they can to go the extra mile and implement these features within their digital ordering processes. As a result, our mobile app allows customers to choose their favorite menu item or create their own pizza using the custom pizza builder. This allows users to virtually make their pizza by dragging and dropping their choice of toppings onto their chosen crust. Guests are then notified via the app when their order is ready and can bypass the counter to grab their food directly from the Pizza Portal pickup with a three-digit PIN or personal QR code. When the code is entered, a door unlocks, and guests can grab their hot, fresh pizza.

Moving forward, we’ll need to continue prioritizing technology to ensure we’re meeting the expectations of today’s consumers. Tech can be a key differentiator for a brand and can help provide a competitive edge for franchisors within their respective industries.