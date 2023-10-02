 What Tech Trends Are You Seeing in Franchise Development at Smoothie King?
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

What Tech Trends Are You Seeing in Franchise Development at Smoothie King?

By: Franchise Update Media | 85 Reads |

What Tech Trends Are You Seeing in Franchise Development at Smoothie King?

We asked Shawn Caric, Smoothie King’s VP of Franchise Development, “What tech trends are you seeing in franchise development, and how are you responding?” This is what he had to say.

Technology is helping push franchise development forward, and the landscape is ever-changing. Finding new ways to drive franchisees into the business is essential as we look to connect with the next generation of entrepreneurs. At Smoothie King, we are enthusiastic about staying on top of today’s technological trends and using them appropriately to drive operators into our system.

At the forefront of the technology conversation is artificial intelligence (AI). AI allows development teams to automate screening information and gather predictive data analytics, which can contribute to identifying qualified leads. However, it can be a slippery slope. You don’t want to become too reliant on technology and it’s important to balance AI with experienced leadership to present your brand as an innovative and lucrative business opportunity. Relationships and personalization are still everything in this business, so we’ll never lose sight of that. Smoothie King is actively working to incorporate this next-level technology into our operations without compromising on authenticity.

In addition to AI, it’s becoming more challenging to connect with candidates. Today’s younger generation is relying more on text messaging as their main form of communication, while ignoring incoming phone calls and voicemail messages. As a result, we’re finding new ways to achieve effective communication to build relationships with future Smoothie King operators. We’re currently utilizing text messaging and will be adding automated SMS text functionality into our processes, a feature of most CRM systems.

We also know that we must find ways to use social media effectively for franchise development. While traditionally seen as consumer-focused, it’s become a powerful tool for connecting with prospective franchisees. In addition to its reach, social media allows us to foster relationships and tailor our messaging through targeted advertising and engaging content.

This has made it easier for us—and other franchisors—to share key reasons to invest with a broader, but still targeted audience. Finally, social media gets people talking and allows franchise influencers to spread the word about business opportunities with those who listen to them. As franchisors, we can always talk about how great our brands are, but it’s even better when others share those messages. We use social platforms to enhance our recruiting strategies and strengthen our brand reputation.

Published: October 2nd, 2023

Share this Feature

Dogtopia
SPONSORED CONTENT
Dogtopia
SPONSORED CONTENT
Dogtopia
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Ford's Garage
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Potbelly Sandwich Works
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Franchise Leadership & Development Conference
InterContinental, Atlanta
OCT 18-20TH, 2023

Atmosphere TV is the world's leading cable alternative, providing free streaming TV for businesses.
Learn More
Bring Order to Your Business. All-in-one management, print, and design solutions at your fingertips, on one platform
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters