 What's Ahead for Employment and Hiring in 2024
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

What's Ahead for Employment and Hiring in 2024

By: Eddy Goldberg | 173 Reads |

What's Ahead for Employment and Hiring in 2024

Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends. This month: a look ahead to 2024 HR trends, DEI, remote work, 2023 jobless claims, mentorship, and how California’s new $20/hour wage for restaurant workers already is eliminating jobs.

Five Things To Expect from the Job Market in 2024

2024 HR Trends for Franchise Business Owners

Worklife’s Definitive Guide to What’s In and What’s Out at Work in 2024

HR Leaders Say They’re Still Committed to DEI in 2024 Despite Backlash

10 Terms DEI Experts Would Like To See Ditched in 2024

Survey: Job Seekers Are Opting for Purpose Over Corporate Promotion

U.S. Jobless Claims Rise in December as Labor Market Cools

Surveys on Remote Work Show Mixed Results, Opinions, and Realities

Return to Office Boosts Breakfast Sales. Are More A.M. Employees Needed?

Now Hear This! How Active Listening Helped This Company Boost Retention by 22%

Mentorship Programs Counter Talent Drain at U.S. Businesses (Harris Poll)

2 California Pizza Hut Zees Said To Cut 1,200 Driver Jobs as $20/Hour Fast-Food Law Kicks In

Published: January 4th, 2024

Share this Feature

American Freight
SPONSORED CONTENT
American Freight
SPONSORED CONTENT
American Freight
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Potbelly Sandwich Works
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

MY SALON Suite
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

Hooters
Invest in a legacy brand with 40 years of experience serving up crave-able food in a fun environment. Here’s all you need to know
Cash Required:
$1,500,000
Learn More
Taco John's
Grab Hold of the Bold with the legacy brand that is backed by 50+ years of experience, a fresh look and feel, and outstanding menu innovation, all...
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters