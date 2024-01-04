What's Ahead for Employment and Hiring in 2024

Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends. This month: a look ahead to 2024 HR trends, DEI, remote work, 2023 jobless claims, mentorship, and how California’s new $20/hour wage for restaurant workers already is eliminating jobs.

Five Things To Expect from the Job Market in 2024

2024 HR Trends for Franchise Business Owners

Worklife’s Definitive Guide to What’s In and What’s Out at Work in 2024

HR Leaders Say They’re Still Committed to DEI in 2024 Despite Backlash

10 Terms DEI Experts Would Like To See Ditched in 2024

Survey: Job Seekers Are Opting for Purpose Over Corporate Promotion

U.S. Jobless Claims Rise in December as Labor Market Cools

Surveys on Remote Work Show Mixed Results, Opinions, and Realities

Return to Office Boosts Breakfast Sales. Are More A.M. Employees Needed?

Now Hear This! How Active Listening Helped This Company Boost Retention by 22%

Mentorship Programs Counter Talent Drain at U.S. Businesses (Harris Poll)

2 California Pizza Hut Zees Said To Cut 1,200 Driver Jobs as $20/Hour Fast-Food Law Kicks In