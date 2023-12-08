 What's News in Employment and Hiring - December 2023
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

What's News in Employment and Hiring - December 2023

By: Eddy Goldberg | 543 Reads |

What's News in Employment and Hiring - December 2023

Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends. This month: new U.S. 2024 employment laws; 2024 changes in wages, tips, and exempt pay; companies continue to eliminate bachelor’s degree requirements; why productivity is no longer the most important metric; Ernst & Young’s Work Reimagined study; and a guide to workforce management as companies grapple with RTO, hybrid, and remote work.

Employment Law Update 2024: New Employment Laws for the New Year (Littler)

Where U.S. Minimum Wage, Tip, and Exempt Employee Pay Will Increase on January 1 (Littler)

How to Stay Golden in California as Paid Sick & Safe Leave Standards Change in 2024 (Littler)

Nearly Half of Companies Plan to Eliminate Bachelor’s Degree Requirements in 2024 (Intelligent.com)

Why Productivity Is No Longer the Metric That Matters Most (Deloitte)

Guide to Workforce Management: Remote, hybrid, or fully in office (ActivTrak)

The EY 2023 Work Reimagined Survey (Ernst & Young)

Published: December 8th, 2023

Share this Feature

Marco's Pizza®
SPONSORED CONTENT
Marco's Pizza®
SPONSORED CONTENT
Marco's Pizza®
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Hot Dish Advertising
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

IHOP
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

Bonchon
Bonchon is an internationally recognized Korean Fried Chicken concept. Bonchon means “my hometown” in Korean, and represents our...
Cash Required:
$250,000
Learn More
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay
With 5 locations currently open and several in the development pipeline, Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay has launched its full-scale U.S. and...
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters