 What's Trending in Real Estate, April 2024
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

What's Trending in Real Estate, April 2024

By: Eddy Goldberg | 292 Reads |

What's Trending in Real Estate, April 2024

CMBS Delinquency Rate Drops Slightly in March, Helped by Retail Sector

How Technology Is Helping Manage Commercial Construction Costs

Leasecake Advances AI Capabilities with New Release of Cakebot for Lease Abstraction

Location (Data) Is Everything for Retailers Opening New Stores

Can a Franchise Model Address the Challenges of Modular Construction?

With the Office Market in Turmoil, Why Are Rents More Expensive?

St. Louis’ Downtown Office District Is Down at the Mouth in a “Doom Loop”

Big Tech Is Downsizing Workspaces in Another Blow to Office Real Estate

A Guide to Office-to-Residential Conversion Incentives Across the U.S. (subscription)

Dollar General vs. Family Dollar Competition Hinges on Real Estate Choices

Hilton Acquires Graduate Hotels for $210 Million in New Bet on College Towns

Choice Hotels EMEA Doubles French Portfolio with 20-Year Strategic Agreement With Zenitude

Published: April 22nd, 2024

Share this Feature

Hot Dish Advertising
SPONSORED CONTENT
Hot Dish Advertising
SPONSORED CONTENT
Hot Dish Advertising
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Smoothie King
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

IHOP
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

Senior Care Authority
Senior Care Authority® is a leader in senior care options, eldercare franchises, and advocacy services. Contact us to start your senior care...
Request Info
Learn More
Ford's Garage
Our nostalgic dining experience transports customer to a 1920's garage. Our menu drives broad guest appeal with hand-crafted America fare. Ford's...
Cash Required:
$3,000,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters