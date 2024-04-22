What's Trending in Real Estate, April 2024
CMBS Delinquency Rate Drops Slightly in March, Helped by Retail Sector
How Technology Is Helping Manage Commercial Construction Costs
Leasecake Advances AI Capabilities with New Release of Cakebot for Lease Abstraction
Location (Data) Is Everything for Retailers Opening New Stores
Can a Franchise Model Address the Challenges of Modular Construction?
With the Office Market in Turmoil, Why Are Rents More Expensive?
St. Louis’ Downtown Office District Is Down at the Mouth in a “Doom Loop”
Big Tech Is Downsizing Workspaces in Another Blow to Office Real Estate
A Guide to Office-to-Residential Conversion Incentives Across the U.S. (subscription)
Dollar General vs. Family Dollar Competition Hinges on Real Estate Choices
Hilton Acquires Graduate Hotels for $210 Million in New Bet on College Towns
Choice Hotels EMEA Doubles French Portfolio with 20-Year Strategic Agreement With Zenitude
